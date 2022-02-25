Award-winning rapper AKA has come under fire from Mzansi social media users following his tribute to the late Riky Rick

AKA penned a lengthy post on Instagram where he urged men who are battling depression to seek help instead of acting strong

The Energy rapper also called upon women to be more compassionate and kind towards men as they too are fighting some battles

Rapper AKA and his exes Bonang Matheba and DJ Zihle found themselves trending on Twitter following the rapper's tribute to Riky Rick. It all started when the Fela in Versace rapper took to Instagram to pay homage to his industry colleague and friend Riky Rick.

In his tribute, AKA highlighted the mental health crisis among South African men. He then urged men to do away with toxic masculinity and seek help.

According to News24, the rapper spoke about how depression among men stems from generational traumas. He said:

“Generational trauma passed down to us. Ladies, we are not perfect by any means, but damn, we are crying out for your approval, your love and affection.”

TimesLive also reports that AKA encouraged people to go back to the family and Christian values. He also urged women to show kindness to men.

Social media users weighed in on AKA's tribute. Many felt that the rapper is in no position to ask for compassion from women after the way he publicly treated his ex-girlfriends.

Fans took to the microblogging platform to blast the Finessin rapper.

@Nobantu_JM wrote:

"He can honestly start by holding himself accountable for his wrongs and urging himself to do better instead of asking women to support him when he has shown them nothing but disrespect."

@Rakgadi_Rattie commented:

"Yeah but that fact is he is a hypocrite. He bullied and blasted his late ex-fiancée but said women and men need each other when he abuses and bullies women."

@thicknsavage said"

"The same man who bullied Zinhle? Accused uBonang of witchcraft and beat down a door in front of his ex that just recently passed away? Hayi"

Other social media users however felt that just like anyone else, AKA deserves a second chance and should be forgiven.

@Anele__ZA noted:

"So you happen to miss the part where he's saying "we are not perfect by any means" and where he says "Can we(myself included) start going back to church AGAIN". So what accountability are you talking about?"

