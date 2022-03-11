Amapiano DJ DBN GOGO wants trolls to know she is not the one to cyberbully following a recent Twitter spat

The producer was bashed by an unruly tweep, who suggested she reacts to deaths but does not attend funerals

DBN GOGO reacted broken-heartedly to the passing of hip hop DJ Dimplez after he started trending on Twitter on Sunday

Since then, GOGO's followers have banded around her in a show of support and encouraged her to deflect the negativity online

If asked to think of a time that DBN GOGO had beef with someone or came under the spotlight for less than desirable reasons, most people might struggle to come to an answer.

That's likely because there are virtually no files on the sultry Amampiano DJ and producer. Yet, in recent days, the entertainer proved that she, too, has a bite when she lashed out at a "disrespectful" troll on Twitter.

Amapiano DJ DBN GOGO has hit out at trolls on social media.

Source: Twitter

Sparking the heated reaction was a Twitter user who accused her of being quick to post broken heart emojis but "never attends any funerals".

The star had taken to her account shortly after DJ Dimplez trended – and ahead of confirmation of his death from his family – in reply to a tweeted image of the hip hop DJ standing next to rapper Riky Rick, who was laid to rest one week ago.

Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi, died on Sunday after suffering a brain haemorrhage, according to a statement from his family. Naturally, DBN GOGO, who's fresh from a Paris visit with her new flame, rapper Focalistic, did not take kindly to the trolling and made it clear she was the wrong one to target.

She wrote:

"Y'all wanna be disrespectful, thinking people won't go there with you. I've said it countless times: 'I'm not the one. I don't bother anyone.' [So], don't come for me."

The DJ's post attracted more than 6 000 likes and exceeded 600 retweets. Her followers on the microblogging service urged her to steer away from the negativity directed at her.

Fans band around DJ

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to her post.

@jubahdubouy wrote:

"Negative energy far away. Gogo, don't let the negativity come closer to you."

@tuminoge said:

"Swear at them every day, they won't ban you from Twitter."

@Skuva22 added:

"Never mind 'em clout chasers too desperate for likes and retweets. You did nothing wrong. Stay well, Queen."

