A Tweep lamented over the effects of dating a loser on a post that he Twitted and sparked a debate among Saffas

Some peeps shared their experiences of dating someone that simply doesn't measure up, but the young man got criticism from others who asked him why he was dating a loser in the first place

It was noted that most of the men who responded to the tweet didn't relate to it and that it had double-standard undertones

A young man named Likhona took to Twitter to point out the effects of dating someone whom he considered a loser.

He noted that the experience caused second-hand embarrassment, to which peeps asked him to explain the statement further.

Likhona set Twitter ablaze with a controversial statement where he noted the embarrassing effects of dating a loser.

Peeps on Twitter reacted strongly to Likhona's statement. Some Tweeps noted how embarrassing it would be for his partner to come online and find the tweet.

@ThabangBGX, who was confused by Likhona's stance asked:

"How do you date someone you consider a loser?, it doesn't make sense."

@SteadyAbeeing, who empathised with the young man, said:

@__AndileN related to the experience by saying:

"You even feel embarrassed mentioning them to your friends, you end up lying about dating the loser."

@Bella_Nomvee injected some reality into Likhona:

@KagisoMokaleng made an observation:

"Notice that most people who relate to this tweet are women and most people who want clarity are men. You date an unemployed woman, she's just unemployed. She dates an unemployed man, he's a loser."

