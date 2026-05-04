A viral video captured a proud moment as South Africa secured a top-three spot at a global business event held in Cape Town

The recognition formed part of an international gathering celebrating high-performing business leaders, with South Africa ranking among the best

Mzansi reacted with pride after a clip showed the country being ranked third during a major global event hosted locally

Moments of recognition on a global stage often spark pride far beyond the event itself. When a country’s name is called among the best, it becomes more than just a ranking; it turns into a reflection of progress, effort, and potential. One recent announcement had many South Africans taking notice and celebrating.

The visual showed a man handing over a certificate and award to a speaker on stage. Image: Forever Southern Africa

Source: Facebook

A video shared by @sentythela0 on 3 May 2026, filmed in Cape Town, captured a moment where South Africa was announced among the top-performing countries at a global business event. According to the clip, the country secured third place in a top ten ranking, drawing excitement from those in attendance.

The recognition formed part of the Forever World Tour 2026, which took place in Cape Town on 2 May 2026. The event is known for celebrating top achievers within the Forever Living Products network, bringing together business owners from across the world.

The tour includes several key highlights, such as the Global Rally, Chairman’s Bonus awards, and Eagle Manager recognition. These incentives are designed to reward high-performing individuals with travel opportunities, financial bonuses, and advanced business training. The Cape Town leg of the tour formed part of a broader international programme recognising top performers.

What makes SA so special?

South Africa stands out for its world in one country feel, where different cultures, landscapes and lifestyles all exist side by side. You get everything from modern cities to deep-rooted history, world-class wine farms and a mix of 11 official languages. Add in breathtaking scenery, wildlife experiences, and that relaxed, lekker way of living, and it offers a rich experience that often feels more valuable than what you pay for.

During the event, top qualifiers, often within the highest-performing percentage globally, were acknowledged for their achievements. The ranking that placed South Africa third reflected the performance of local business owners within the global network, rather than a general country ranking across all sectors.

The moment posted by user @sentythela0 sparked reactions online, with many netizens expressing pride in seeing the country represented on an international platform. Others noted how such events highlight opportunities within alternative business models, particularly those that reward performance and consistency.

The screenshot on the left captured the suspense moment when top 3 country was about to be announced. Image: @sentythela0

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Netizens celebrate latest win for Mzansi

Samkelo T Mzolo said:

“It wasn’t easy, but we made it. 😭 What was the occasion?”

Scorpion added:

“I’m proud of South Africa, but I don’t even know what the occasion is. 😂”

NodumoChantell celebrated:

“We brought it home. 💃😅”

Rubi Rux joked:

“We’re winning without even knowing we were competing.”

Sthabileshez said:

“If you’re happy but confused like me, gather here. 🤣”

Tee asked:

“Number 3 for what TikTok? I’m lost.”

N commented:

“What did we win? I’m lost. 😭”

Germainofarmer explained:

“It’s the Forever World Tour awards, meaning South Africa is ranked 3rd for travel destinations.”

Siyabonga Manana said:

“I didn’t sleep waiting for results… don’t ask me what it’s for.”

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Source: Briefly News