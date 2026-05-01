A pilot shared a message that challenged common beliefs about age and career limitations.

His advice resonated with many who have been hesitant to pursue long-held dreams due to timing

The discussion opened up new perspectives on entering industries later in life

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Career paths are no longer as fixed as they once seemed. More people are exploring new opportunities later in life, challenging the idea that certain dreams have an expiry date. With access to information and evolving industries, the barriers to entry are shifting.

The picture on the right showed pilot epaulettes, which are worn on the shoulders of a pilot's uniform to indicate their specific rank and level of experience. Image: @life.of.hugo

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @life.of.hugo on 29 April 2026 featured a pilot encouraging South Africans to consider entering the aviation industry, regardless of age. In the clip, he explained that even individuals in their 30s or 40s can pursue careers in aviation or learn to fly for personal fulfilment.

The pilot shared that he had previously trained a 45-year-old student, highlighting that learning does not stop at a certain age. He emphasised that the aviation sector offers a range of opportunities beyond commercial flying, making it accessible to people with different goals and interests.

How much is an aviation course?

The pilot, user @life.of.hugo, also broke down some of the financial requirements involved. According to his explanation, medical assessments can cost between R8,000 and R15,000, while obtaining a Private Pilot Licence (PPL) may range from R120,000 to R180,000. Additional costs can arise throughout the training process, depending on flight hours and certification requirements.

Despite the expenses, he noted that flexible payment options, bursaries, and sponsorship programmes are available in some cases. These opportunities can help ease the financial burden, particularly for those committed to completing their training and entering the industry. The video highlighted a growing trend of people exploring alternative career paths and investing in long-held dreams, regardless of age.

How much do pilots earn?

According to Indeed job site, the compensation for pilots in South Africa is heavily influenced by their level of expertise and the specific company they work for, resulting in a typical monthly salary of approximately R36,600. For those just beginning their careers, annual earnings for entry-level commercial pilots generally fall between R250,000 and R300,000. In contrast, seasoned captains employed by major airlines have the potential to earn upwards of R1 million per year. Generally, pilots working in regional, charter, or cargo operations tend to receive lower pay compared to those flying for the country's primary carriers.

The picture on the left showed a student in his 40s who went to do aviation. Image: @life.of.hugo

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stunned by aviation fees

Kay said:

“R8k–15k for medical?? 😭 I pay R950.”

Sewa_ reacted:

“Dream down the drain. 😭”

pilotshawndouglas added:

“8k for medical? 💀 I pay 2–3k.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about pilots

A South African pilot shared how his R1.3 million training was fully funded, encouraging youth to take education seriously.

A desperate search is underway for a helicopter that disappeared in the Kruger National Park with four occupants and pilot on board.

A private pilot’s casual decision to fly to Johannesburg for a burger caught attention by showing how differently everyday choices can look.

Source: Briefly News