Florida couple, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, have confirmed that DNA testing has identified the biological parents of baby Shea. The pair sued the Fertility Center of Orlando after discovering their December 2025 baby was not biologically theirs. The clinic has since shut its doors.

Photos of Tiffany Score and Steven Mills with baby Shea. Images: USA TODAY and Xpartainment

Source: Facebook

The couple’s attorney confirmed that genetic testing showed Shea is of South Asian descent. The clinic reviewed patient records and narrowed down the match from 16 possible South Asian couples. Their embryo transfer dates were closest to Score’s procedure.

One chapter closes, many questions remain

According to ABC News, Score and Mills confirmed that a match was found, but the biological parents’ identities will stay private. The biological parents only recently learned that their child exists and is being raised by another family. Their attorney said they are still processing the news.

The Florida couple said the development ends one painful chapter but opens new ones. They made it clear that their love for Shea will never waver, regardless of biology. What remains unanswered is the fate of Score and Mills’ own biological embryos.

There is currently no evidence that their embryo was transferred to another woman. The now-closed clinic faces several lawsuits over how it handled and stored embryos. Legal and ethical questions around this case are far from over.

See the update in the Instagram post below:

Social media weighs in

@thrift_et_vogue commented:

“If that baby was white, they might never have known. 😢”

@thegiftofkay said:

“That lawsuit is going to be brutal!”

@bran.dicater noted:

“This will be hard for all parties.”

Source: Briefly News