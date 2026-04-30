A specially trained courtroom support dog has captured national attention for helping young witnesses feel safe during testimony

Behind the initiative is a child-focused foundation using trauma-informed care and innovative therapy methods to support vulnerable children

Social media users have flooded the comments with emotion, praise, and concern after the dog’s role in court was shared online

Therapy support dog is trained to support children who have experienced trauma. Image: @Jelly beanz

Source: TikTok

It was a real moment of success for South Africa’s justice system when therapy dog Toffee Beanz stepped into the Western Cape High Court to support a young witness during criminal proceedings. Trained through the Jelly Beanz Foundation, Toffee Beanz is believed to have made history as one of the first therapy dogs in the country to accompany a child while giving testimony.

The moment, shared by IOL News on 29 April 2026, quickly struck a chord online, with many South Africans praising the calm, comforting presence of the four-legged helper. For many, it was a revelation of just how far the justice system is evolving when it comes to supporting vulnerable children.

Toffee Beanz isn’t just any dog, either. As a trained “four-legged advocate,” he’s there to help young witnesses, especially in difficult or traumatic cases, feel a bit safer in an environment that can be overwhelming. By easing anxiety and offering comfort, therapy dogs like Toffee Beanz are helping children find their voice in difficult circumstances.

Toffee Beanz is part of the Jelly Beanz foundation, an NPO dedicated to helping traumatised families and children. Image: @Jelly Beanz

Source: Facebook

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The foundation supports vulnerable children.

Behind Toffee Beanz’s gentle presence in court is the work of the Jelly Beanz foundation, a South African non-profit dedicated to supporting children who have experienced trauma, abuse, and neglect. Established in 2009 and based in Cape Town, the organisation provides therapy, develops trauma-informed resources, and trains professionals working in child protection to better support vulnerable young people. Its programmes are rooted in compassion and evidence-based care, with a strong focus on making healing accessible, often through school-based interventions and innovative approaches like animal-assisted therapy, which is where dogs like Toffee Beanz play a crucial role in helping children feel safe, heard, and supported.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to Toffee Beanz’s role

The response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with many heading to @iolnews' page praising Toffee Beanz’s gentle and important role. Commenters flooded the post with admiration for his incredible job. While one user did raise concerns about the potential risks of revealing the dog’s identity, the overall sentiment remained celebratory, with many hoping the hardworking canine receives all the recognition he deserves.

Karien Van Schalkwyk said:

"He should get a tailored gown of his own. And treats, lots of treats."

Mabhutti Paramount Carpenter replied:

"Why reveal his identity just like that? He's not safe anymore."

Elisha Ramnundlall praised:

"What an amazing boy! Good job"

Carmen Scheepers wrote:

"Toffee, it was an absolute honour to meet you, my girl!"

Jameela Sayed Moolla added:

"I hope the Magistrate told him what a good boy he is."

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A dog sold for a staggering R400,000 at an auction left many South Africans shocked and debating online, with the unusually high price sparking widespread disbelief and curiosity about its value.

A viral TikTok video had South Africans in stitches after a determined dog was seen ripping apart parts of a car in what appeared to be a chaotic hunt.

Source: Briefly News