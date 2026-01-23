A TikTok video showed a dog that was in attack-mode as it turned on an unlikely target

People were stunned by the sheer strength that a dog showed it possesses in a TikTok post

The dog was on a hunting mission, and it was determined not to let a car get in its way

In a post on TikTok, a dog became a viral sensation because of its unbelievable strength. The hound was not particularly big, but it proved to be very destructive.

A dog ripped apart a car in search of its target. Image: Liisbet Luup / Pexels

The video of the dog damaging the car was posted on 17 January 2026. The dog caused serious damage, but with good cause.

In a TikTok video by @freakiiey.dobzza, a dog looked focused on one car. The strong dog was ripping the car's bumper to shreds from one corner. The entire front of the car was badly damaged as the strong dog kept biting chunks of the car. Turned out the dog was trying to get to a rat inside the vehicle, and it was a success. Watch the video of the dog going in on the car:

South Africa jokes about strong dog

Many people thought the video of the dog was mortifying. Online users could not help but make jokes about the ferocious dog, speculating about its behaviour. According to the Massachusetts SPCA, dogs can be destructive for many reasons, including investigating, since they explore things with their mouth. Dogs can also have anxiety or even boredom, which leads to them chewing on objects.

Dogs can destroy objects for many reasons. Image: Micah Coyle / Pexels

Read people's comments about the dog below:

Just Mpilo could relate to the dog video:

"I once took my car for a paint job, and in the very same evening, a mouse crawled under it. My dogs ate my whole fender to get to it."

Lerato Charity also experienced something similar:

"My dogs did this to my car just for a rat, I went and got another cat cause I didn't have such problems when my other cat was alive😩"

Nyaks CandyBoy🥷🏽🍫 was stunned by the video:

"Good thing there’s a video because how do you explain this to insurance?"

motlagomangsenong4 tried to make sense of the dog's behaviour:

"He is looking for something, you'll find that there is a snake or something."

Mapercent wanted someone to step in:

"Mara, whoever captured this decided to do nothing. 😢"

clementino was convinced the dog was looking for a rat:

'All that just for a rat 😩😭, so how do you explain that to insurance?🤔🤦😂

MiddleChild🥷🥷 joked about the ridiculous scenario:

"Friends: What happened to your car? You: Yilunywe inja🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️"

