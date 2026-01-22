An Afrikaner content creator expressed his feelings about the Vaal crash that claimed 12 children's lives

He stated that he was familiar with the road on which the accident happened, as he and his kids often drove on it

South Africans expressed how the heartbreaking accident made them feel and felt sadness for the parents

An Afrikaner man expressed his thoughts about the heartbreaking Vaal accident. Images: @ehrard_wolmarans

Source: TikTok

A tragic accident near Vanderbiljpark in the Vaal, Gauteng, left at least 12 schoolchildren dead following the collision between a truck and a vehicle carrying passengers on 19 January 2026. The news broke many hearts across the country, including Ehrard Wolmarans, an Afrikaner man familiar with the area.

The content creator, who uploaded a TikTok video on 20 January 2026, shared that during his drive to work, he saw a Toyota Avanza and a taxi driving "recklessly and idiotically" and felt the drivers didn't consider the people on the road or the children's lives.

Talking about the location of the tragedy, Ehrard, who was filled with emotion, said:

"I drive that road every day. My children drive that road every day. Thousands of other children drive that road every day. Because you want to get to your destination two minutes earlier, does that mean you can do as you please?

"Something needs to be done about the safety of our children."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ehrard's account below:

South Africans left heartbroken

Local internet users found the recent accident devastating and expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

Sadness filled the Vaal after the news of the crash broke. Image: @GrootmanBo

Source: Twitter

@heila.heckmann told people online:

"Every time TikTok videos of the accident appear, I cry with these families. My heart breaks for them."

@ginadickson8 shared in the comments:

"What happened is very sad. We can only but pray for the parents."

@geralddutoit3 agreed with how Ehrard felt and said:

"I feel the same. I want to cry each time I see this. It was a dark, sad day in South Africa."

3 Other stories about the Vaal crash

In another article, Briefly News reported that a viral image widely shared on social media, which claimed to be of the schoolchildren who lost their lives, had been dismissed as fake.

reported that a viral image widely shared on social media, which claimed to be of the schoolchildren who lost their lives, had been dismissed as fake. The family of the two boys who died in the crash shared that they had trusted the scholar transportation system, which was now broken.

A heartbreaking video showed a learner who survived the fatal accident speaking to someone from inside an ambulance.

Source: Briefly News