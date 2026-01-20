A video of a survivor in the fatal car accident that took place in Vaal on 19 January surfaced on social media

The car accident, which included a scholar transport, left South Africans unsettled by the horror

With more than 10 children dead, the TikTok video gave people a look at one of the children who survived the crash

South Africans were in mourning following a car accident in Vanderbijlpark that claimed many children's lives. The driver transporting children to school is facing charges of culpable homicide following the fatal crash.

The one survivor of the Vaal crash broke the South Africans' hearts. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

One video of the car accident aftermath made rounds on TikTok. Initially, the death toll was 11 children, but some succumbed to their injuries, and 14 passed away. The only survivor was visibly distraught, but she still tried to help her peers who passed away.

In a video on TikTok, @newsnexussa posted a video of a girl at the Vaal car accident scene. The student was in an ambulance when she called out to him, trying to convey information about all the students who were critically injured and some who passed away. She detailed their names and grades, and they ranged from Grade 4 to matric. The survivor mentioned her name is Mamello. She identified herself in the clip below:

South Africa touched by school girl

Many people thought that the surviving student must be traumatised. South Africans noticed that she was wearing a bloody school uniform. Read the comments below:

Minibus taxis are often used as school transport in South Africa. Image: BFG Images

Source: UGC

Khadija🎀 thought about the young girl's trauma:

"Imagine surviving and having to witness what just happened with your bare eyes, strength to her.😭"

Laura Forbay was impressed by the survivor's composure:

"What a strong girl, and she knows the urgency and much-needed info. well done my girl 💗"

Siboe🥰♥️ also felt for the student:

"Mamello baby, may the Lord heal you, we can never estimate the pain you felt and feeling. Hugs to you nana."

Nthabiseng Ntuli could hear the pain in the girl's voice:

"Eish that Sir Sir 😭😭the trauma in her voice she won't forget 😭"

Nozipho MaMntungwa was touched by the student's resilience:

"Oh Mmamelo, my child. Speedy recovery and may God comfort you."

Mmago Matwin ❤️ applauded the young girl's strength after a trauma:

"Mamello is brave hle🤭after what happened she's still talking normal without shaking after what happened🥹🤭"

Lisakhanya imagined how the girl feels:

"The survivor’s guilt she’ll suffer after this, God give her strength 💔"

Genny wa Rari 02/02/2020 applauded the kid for trying to help:

"How did she even manage to remember all this,I wud have died,I respect her.🙌🙌😭😭😭💔💔🥺"

