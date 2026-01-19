The death toll of the horrific accident between a minibus taxi and a truck in the Vaal area has increased

A father of one of the learners who passed away in the crash spoke about his daughter's love of church

The father also described what he saw at the accident scene after realising it was the taxi his daughter travelled in

A father has spoken out about the pain of losing his daughter in the horrific Vaal crash. Image: Nelisiwe Khumo Diamond

GAUTENG – The father of one of the learners killed in the horrific Vaal accident has spoken about his daughter’s tragic passing.

Puleng Maphalla (17), a Grade 11 El-Shaddai Christian School learner, was one of 14 students who lost their lives after the taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck. The accident happened on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng, near ArcelorMittal, on 17 January 2026.

Eleven learners were originally declared dead at the scene, but the total has now risen to 14 as others have succumbed to their injuries. A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver.

An eyewitness said that the driver was reckless and overtook his vehicle and four others before colliding with the truck. Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Matome Chiloane, also confirmed that the driver was reprimanded for reckless driving before.

Several parents were left devastated after witnessing the scene where 14 children lost their lives. Image: Nelisiwe Khumo Diamond

Father describes Puleng as a lovely child

Speaking to SABC News about the tragedy, the father of 17-year-old Puleng described his daughter as a lovely person who loved church. He recalled how he went to church with his daughter on Sunday, 18 January 2026, and how everyone was so happy.

“She is someone who liked singing in the church. She loved the church very much, more than me.

“So, I was devastated this morning when I heard that the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident,” he said.

Puleng’s father describes the accident scene as a murder scene

Speaking about the scene, Puleng’s father said that what he witnessed could not be considered an accident scene, but instead a murder scene. He said that he could not even call it culpable homicide, as it was pure murder.

He explained that he spoke to one of the drivers that the taxi overtook, who said that he tried to make space for the taxi to slot back into, but the driver was trying to overtake several vehicles at once and could not avoid the truck in the end. He then explained how he heard the news and what he found when he rushed out to the scene.

You can watch the full interview below.

