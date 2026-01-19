Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Matome Chiloane, provided an update about the fatal crash

The MEC discussed the driver of the minibus taxi and the need for greater vigilance regarding scholar transport vehicles

South Africans expressed frustration at the accident, with some questioning the MEC's comments about the driver involved

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, said the driver involved in the fatal Vaal crash was reprimanded for reckless driving before. Image: Orange Farm News/ OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The taxi driver involved in a fatal crash near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal was reportedly reprimanded for reckless driving just last week.

That’s according to Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Matome Chiloane, who was speaking from the scene of the fatal crash. Thirteen children lost their lives in the accident, which happened on Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026. 12 learners were declared dead at the scene, while another learner succumbed to their injuries later.

MEC says the driver was reprimanded before

Speaking from the scene of the tragedy, MEC Chiloane said communication was important for all stakeholders, so that if there was a problem, it needed to be reflected clearly so it could be mitigated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He noted that the driver of the minibus taxi in this instance was reprimanded a week ago for reckless driving. Chiloane said that seemingly no action was taken against him, and now the country was dealing with this tragedy.

The driver survived the crash and is reportedly in the hospital. An eyewitness said that the driver was reckless and overtook his vehicle and four others before colliding with the truck.

MEC addresses scholar transport vehicles

Chiloane also called for greater vigilance regarding scholar transport vehicles following the fatal crash.

“It really is a tragic day for us as the Department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families, and school communities affected. We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transports, particularly private scholar transport,” the MEC said.

During an eNCA interview, he also said that it needed to get to a point where every person who transports learners was registered, whether it was private or public transport. He also stated that the education department needed to ensure learners were enrolled at schools closer to them, to cut out the need to travel long distances.

South Africans weigh in on the news

Social media users were left with questions about the driver and why he was still allowed to transport children, as they discussed the tragedy.

@StarJay_23 said:

“The driver must be arrested for his reckless and negligent driving.”

@NeoMerafi stated:

“I find this hard to believe. It’s just another sound bite for politicians. If he was really reprimanded, why was he allowed to transport school kids? Surely he should have been suspended?”

@TlotlisoM_ asked:

“When (which day) was the driver reprimanded? Where was he reprimanded? Where is the documentation/video that proves the reprimand?”

@xolane_GB questioned:

“Reprimanded how? A ticket? A fine or a warning by the court? He’s now facing a culpable homicide case at the expense of 13 families.”

@matomekopano added:

“They had to travel far for school.”

@Boitu08484500 exclaimed:

“This government. Reprimanded, ai, this is a Banana Republic. Itjoo wee.”

Cyril Ramaphosa conveys condolences following fatal crash

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences after 13 children died during an accident near Vanderbijlpark.

The Presidency released a statement less than an hour after the accident took place between a side-tipper truck and a minibus taxi.

The president said that his thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the young victims.

Source: Briefly News