A young woman shared a heartbreaking tribute video to her little sister, who was killed in the Vaal scholar transport accident

The video showed photos and clips of the young girl enjoying life like any other child

Over 56,000 people reacted to the emotional tribute as South Africans mourned the loss of 12 learners who died in the crash

A sister's heartbreaking tribute to her little sibling who was killed in the tragic Vaal scholar transport accident has left South Africa in tears. She shared the video on her TikTok page @yuppfelo on 20 January 2026, showing different moments of her younger sister's life.

The clip included a school picture of the young girl, videos of her doing famous TikTok dance challenges, one of her dancing in the kitchen, photos of her smiling for selfies and having fun out in the sun. The pictures and videos showed that she was just like any other child, innocent, beautiful and full of life and energy.

The tribute resonated with thousands of viewers, with over 56,000 people reacting to the video. Many shared their condolences and felt heartbroken seeing the clip, relating to the young woman who was mourning the loss of her little sister. The video served as a painful reminder of the lives cut short in the accident that shocked the entire country.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi mourns with the family

South Africans shared their thoughts on TikTok user @yuppfelo's video:

@Mrs_Mom said:

"The whole country is mourning. This is beyond painful. Askies love."

@Maps🥰 shared:

"Guys, maybe we can have candlelight either indoors or at community parks, the whole country 😥🙏"

@mananamofokengmok added:

"Condolences to your family, sis 💔😭😭 We're broken as a country."

@shantal magiera stated:

"Such a beautiful girl gone too soon. She had a whole life ahead of her 😭😭😭💔"

@tshegofatso gushed:

"Le today boroko a bogo 🥺😭😭 Can't stop thinking about those parents screaming for their kids 💔💔😫"

@MissDee shared:

"Condolences to you and the rest of the family."

What happened in the Vaal accident?

According to a report recently shared by Briefly News, a tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal left 12 school children dead. The accident occurred on 17 January 2026 on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng when a minibus taxi transporting children to school collided head-on with a truck near the ArcelorMittal.

As news spread of the accident, parents rushed to the scene to see if their children had survived. Heartbreaking scenes followed as parents broke down in tears after finding their children's bodies among the wreckage. Some had to be dragged away by officials, while others were inconsolable.

Community speaks out after Vaal crash

A dash cam video from the truck involved in the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident surfaced on social media.

Briefly News also reported that the families of the children who were killed in the horrific crash are calling for the abolition of the scholar transport system.

The family of the two boys who were killed in the Vaal accident says their trust in the scholar transport system was broken.

