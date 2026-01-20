South African reality TV star Zintle Zee Mofokeng recently bought herself a new car

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate shared a clip of her fetching her new ride alongside her family on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the reality TV star

Zintle Mofokeng bought a new car. Image: @_zintlezee

Source: Instagram

Halala! It's a new year, and already the popular influencer Zintle "Zee" Mofokeng is celebrating her big purchase for the year 2026, and her fans couldn't be happier.

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, who was showered with R100K by her fans, excitedly announced on her Instagram page that she has bought herself a new Audi car for herself.

Mofokeng posted a video of herself at the car dealership, fetching her new ride with her family accompanying her to this big reveal, and captioned it:

"Lmao, not me buying a car.🤭🚘 Grace carried me here."

Watch the clip below:

An online user @TheRealSiyah also posted some screenshots of the star's new wheels and excitedly shared how proud they were of the influencer.

"My girlie bought a car! 😭😭😭💕💕💕🥂🥂🥂 my heart is beaming with pride! Audi girls are up! Congratulations Zee," the fan wrote.

See their post below:

Fans congratulate Zee on her big purchase

Shortly after the star excitedly shared the news about her big purchase on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and other peeps couldn't help but congratulate Mofokeng. Here's what they had to say below:

@Piru4l said:

"Congrats to her, and I must say, the housemates from her season have a lot of motion compared to any other seasons."

@winniemwanyumba wrote:

"Everything she wished for when she was in Biggie's house has come to pass! I'm so happy for her, ZintleZee, congratulations."

@yefon_maclaire stated:

"She made good use of her fame, but can't say the same for second chances; that music career is finished, and she is running back to BBM for crumbs. Her head Jareed, Jareed, Jareed."

@boka1830731 commented:

"Audi girls are up indeed 🤭😍🔥congratulations my Zee so proud of you."

@SharmyN123 replied:

messages, she wanted to buy her mom a house, and she did that! Now bought a car, congratulations Zintle."

@MissTMahlako shared:

"Zee bought her mother a house, got herself an apartment and now a car after she graduated from bbmzansi, ba bang came back as repeaters to Hotspot fights and shout "b*tch b*tch" in the house with a music career that refused to take off."

Netizens reacted to Zee's new car. Image: @_zintlezee

Source: Instagram

Lerato Nxumalo new house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the former Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo bought her first house. The talented actress surprised her followers when she revealed that she is a home owner at the age of 23.

"23 and first time home owner. One of the best feelings ever, can’t be described in words! Homeownership is a feeling that makes life’s daily grind worth facing! So excited and extremely blessed for this new chapter of my life. Via God and my guardian angels! Can’t wait to renovate and bring my space up to code. Girls with title deeds" , she wrote.

Source: Briefly News