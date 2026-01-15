Rachel Kolisi bought herself a new whip to welcome the new year, amid her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, going public with a new woman

The influencer shared the news of her new wheels on her IG account, posing next to a black Jetour SUV

Fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, with many praising the quality of her new car

Rachel Kolisi bought a new car to start the new year

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi embraces the new year with a fresh start, unveiling her stylish new black Jetour SUV on social media.

The influencer takes a bold step forward amidst her recent split from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

Rachel, whose ex-husband replaced her with another woman named Rachel, has seemingly taken a bold step forward to comfort herself with a new whip.

In her detailed caption, she indicated a partnership with the Jetour brand, which, interestingly, indicates support for her personal battles by a big brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her caption read:

"New year new wheels! @jetour_south_africa you’ve outdone yourselves with this one. 100% obsessed with the T2. Also very excited that @jetour_south_africa has partnered with me for the @fallingforward__ road show, and we have some super fun things planned for those coming! DRIVE YOUR FUTURE."

See her full post below:

Fans rally behind the former Mrs Kolisi

As Rachel shared her new wheels on Instagram, fans quickly flocked to her comments section to express excitement and admiration.

Many praised not only the sleek design of the Jetour SUV but also Rachel's spirit and determination as she welcomes change in her life.

@asandamagwande commented:

"Oh, Rachel😍. Congratulations, mama! Enjoy your new wheels. May they carry you in safety and greater memories created. Enjoy."

@sthandiwe_msimang said:

"Well done, ntombazane!"

@FikaMafika echoed:

"Congratulations, Rachel, girl."

Another user, @mpho.seete, commented:

"What a beautiful car. It suits you, babes."

South African author and businesswoman, Amanda Dambuza, shared:

"Amazing."

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John go public

As Rachel navigates a newly single life, since her 2024 divorce announcement, her ex-husband recently went public with his new love, who happens to have the name Rachel as well.

The Springboks captain is currently on holiday, and he spent time with the Dutch-born social media influencer outside South Africa.

The couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Zimbabwe.

Rachel Kolisi breaks her silence on Siya's new relationship

Rachel addressed the public for the first time since reports of Siya Kolisi’s new relationship emerged, sharing a reflective post on Instagram.

She posted a series of photos, seemingly hinting that she was moving on from her ex-husband, Siya.

One of the photos was a text-based picture that clearly alluded to her relationship with Siya. It read:

"Take it personal — at this age, trust me, people know what they are doing."

If that one wasn't convincing enough, another one read:

"How blessed am I to be broken into alignment."

Rachel Kolisi broke her silence on Siya's new relationship

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Siya Kolisi dating another Rachel

In a previous Briefly News report, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently reacted to Springboks captain Siya's new romantic relationship with Rachel John.

Dhlomo gave a funny reason why Siya might have chosen someone with the same name as his ex-wife.

Source: Briefly News