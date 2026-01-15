947 radio personality Anele Mdoda had the internet ablaze after revealing details about her recent marriage live on air

The radio personality went to town detailing the nittygritties of the dynamics of her traditional marriage setup, from her newly given name to details about the food eaten at the ceremony

TikTok users reacted with excitement to the news, as did her co-hosts, whom she addressed directly on air about the news

Anele Mdoda shared details of her new marriage. Image: Anele

Source: Instagram

Celebrated radio personality Anele Mdoda takes listeners on an unforgettable journey as she shares details of her recent traditional marriage, igniting a flurry of conversation online.

Anele dives into the intricacies of her traditional marriage setup, sharing how her culture intertwines with her personal life.

From special rituals to the significance of her recently adopted name, listeners are taken behind the scenes of her joyous celebration.

Anele, who recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Kenya, excitedly narrated details of her married life on air.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The humorous radio host kicked off the conversation with:

"After a very long year, finally, you guys can call me married."

The statement was met with cheers from her colleagues, who were visibly excited for the radio star who is close friends with comedian Trevor Noah.

Sitting down with Trevor Noah on his What Now?! podcast, Anele hinted that the global star was invited to her wedding.

Watch the clip showing Anele spilling tea on her marriage below:

Fans react to the video

Social media erupted with joy at the news of Anele's traditional marriage.

A TikTok user, @Iamsutfu_touch, noted:

"You can tell through her expressions that she’s very excited. I’m so happy for a stranger."

Another user on the platform, @Bells_Botique, echoed:

"Girl is very happy. Congratulations to her🥰."

@zizwana said:

"She's the beam of sunlight."

@lindo wrote:

"The beautiful thing is that you married your friend 😍. I wish more blessings in your union🙏🏾."

@TryForcer added:

"I love you, Anele. Congratulations."

Another user, @PBhengu, chimed in:

"Congratulations, Anele and hubby."

@Nandie loved Anele's new name, commenting:

"The new name is beautiful 😍."

@Siphokazi echoed the above sentiment, adding:

"Beautiful name🫶🏽."

The beauty of this comments section was that there were no naysayers, as is usually the case on X. It seemed taking the video to TikTok instead was purposeful.

Another user on the platform, @namasimula, added more positivity, stating:

"Wow, ngiyakubongela [I'm greatful on your behalf]."

Anele Mdoda's new marriage details left fans excited

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda enjoys a honeymoon in Switzerland

Anele surprised South Africans on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, when she shared photos of her honeymoon on social media.

The radio personality married Bonelela "Buzza" James in a traditional wedding earlier in 2025, and recently followed up the traditional wedding with a white wedding.

The Mgudlwasgave clues on Instagram that they had tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Cape Town, although they did not explicitly state it at the time.

Anele Mdoda asks for parenting advice

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda shared a parenting challenge after her son Alakhe disappeared when she went to pick him up from school.

After searching the school, Anele gave up and sat in her car, asking fellow parents how they handle similar situations.

Source: Briefly News