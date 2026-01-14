Global site navigation

“A Journey To Get Here”: Rachel Kolisi Gives Life Update Amid Siya Kolisi’s Rumoured New Romance
“A Journey To Get Here”: Rachel Kolisi Gives Life Update Amid Siya Kolisi’s Rumoured New Romance

by  Jade Rhode
  • Rachel Kolisi, the former first lady of the Springboks, gave people on the internet a life update
  • While she remains a single mother, her ex-husband has seemingly moved on with a Dutch influencer
  • Social media users flooded Rachel's comment section with support after watching her TikTok video

Rachel Kolisi gave a life update.
Rachel Kolisi shared what her 2026 will look like. Images: @rachelkolisi
Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi subtly shared with followers and fans how her life was going in 2026. After watching her video, many social media users showed their support.

On 13 January 2026, the 35-year-old uploaded a video of herself at the beach reading a book and watching her surroundings. The audio placed over the footage stated the following:

"I choose peace. I choose love. I choose happiness. Today, I choose me."

Rachel wrote in her caption:

"And goodness was it a journey to get here."

A single mother of two, Rachel has gone through public heartbreak, giving people online a glimpse of her well-being through direct and mostly subliminal social media posts. In October 2024, Rachel and her ex-husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (34), announced the end of their marriage.

A screenshot of the Kolisi divorce announcement.
Rachel Kolisi shared that she was splitting from Siya Kolisi on 22 October 2024. Image: @rachelkolisi
Source: Instagram

A year later, many believe that Siya has moved on after he was first spotted with Rachel John, a 25-year-old Dutch influencer who spends most of her time in Jeffreys Bay, at a high-profile tennis match in November 2025.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Rachel's account below:

Rachel Kolisi gets online support

Several people entered the comment section with words of encouragement.

@ghkjfdjkk told Rachel:

"The next man, if you choose, is going to take care of you the way you take care of others."

@elaine.willeman sweetly said:

"One day, you will sit back and thank God. Sometimes God allows things to happen to save us."

@tshegotuba0 added in the comments:

"Sending you so much love. I really respect how you're navigating this chapter."

