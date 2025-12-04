Rachel Kolisi spent a day with the wife of a former Springboks player amid reports she unfollowed another over her ex-husband's alleged romance

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi reshared an Instagram story of her and the former Springbok WAG enjoying a scenic horse-riding session

Despite unfollowing one Springbok WAG, Rachel Kolisi still follows quite a few of them on Instagram

Rachel Kolisi enjoyed a day out with a Springbok WAG. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi is proving that not all bridges have been burned between her and the Springbok WAG circle after she shared a sneak peek into her day with a former WAG, despite her drama with a current WAG.

Rachel Kolisi was recently accused of unfollowing a WAG who befriended a woman romantically linked to her ex-husband, Siya.

In November 2025, Siya Kolisi was spotted cosying up to his rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John, who is ten years younger than him.

While one friendship may have cooled over Siya’s blossoming romance with her namesake, another remains firmly intact.

Rachel Kolisi reunites with Springbok WAG

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi gave a glimpse of her afternoon with former Springbok WAG Aimee Kitshoff. After their lunch date, the duo went horseback riding by the beach in Cape Town.

Aimee is the wife of Steven Kitshoff, who was forced into retirement in 2025 following a spinal injury.

Rachel Kolisi and Aimee Kitshoff showed each other love on their Instagram stories, reposting a video of them horse riding by the beach in Cape Town.

See the screenshots below:

Aimee Kitshoff showed Rachel Kolisi love after a lunch date. Image: aimee_kitshoff

Rachel Kolisi showed Aimee Kitshoff love after a lunch date in Cape Town. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi calls out ‘fake friends’ in subtle Springboks WAG shade

The lunch date with former Springbok WAG Aimee Kitshoff comes after Rachel Kolisi seemingly sent a subtle message shading her "fake friends."

The timing of her post raised eyebrows, as she shared it days after news broke that she had unfollowed a Springbok WAG on social media for being friends with Siya Kolisi’s alleged new girlfriend, Rachel John.

Which Springbok WAGS does Rachel Kolisi still follow on Instagram?

Amid rumours of a fallout, Rachel Kolisi still follows these Springbok WAGS on Instagram:

Layla Kolbe, wife of Cheslin Kolbe

Marise Pollard, wife of Handre Pollard,

Verna Libbok, wife of Manie Libbok

Juan-Ri Mostert – wife of Franco Mostert

Anlia Etzebeth, wife of Eben Etzebeth

Holly Clare Le Roux, wife of Willie Le Roux

Kirste Marx, wife of Malcolm Marx

Hope Mortimer, girlfriend of Jesse Kriel

Domenica De Allende, wife of Damian De Allende

Ingrid Malherbe, wife of Frans Malherbe

Rachel Kolisi still follows several Springbok WAGS. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Enhle Mbali’s wedding dress video

While Rachel Kolisi might have severed ties with a Springbok WAG, her friendship with the former wife of a popular producer seems to be blossoming.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Good Men actress Enhle Mbali caught Rachel Kolisi's attention after she shared a video of her wedding dress on Instagram.

The popular businesswoman responded to a video of the fashion designer's dress on her Instagram account. Fans of the legendary actress and businesswoman also commented on Mbali's wedding video post about her dress.

