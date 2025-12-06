Siya Kolisi appeared in a video where he was bonding with some women, and he got attention after taking part in a trend

The Springboks captain proved that he likely keeps up with trends after making a gesture that left women amused

South Africans were gushing over a video of Siya Kolisi sharing a funny moment with a group of women

Fans of Siya Kolisi were gushing once again after he had a wholesome interaction with supporters. The Springboks star left people in stitches after taking part in a trend.

Siya Kolisi's clock-it gesture in a TikTok video amuses South African women. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The video of Siya Kolisi having fun received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the rugby star.

In a video on Tiktok by @svnsseries, Siya Kolisi was chatting to some women, and then he made the clock hand gesture. The captain of the Springboks put his index and thumb together, doing a gesture that signifies applause.

The gesture comes from ballroom culture. It is an underground scene established by the LGBTQ community in New York, according to Van Vogue Jam. Queer black and Latin queer and transpeople gathered for "balls" where groups compete in various categories similar to a pageant. The gesture Siya Kolidi used to reinforce what someone said is the truth or to applaud something impressive.

Siya Kolisi referenced ballroom culture when he took part in a trend. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

When the middle finger and thumb are used to do the finger clap, it means that something is impressive. Using the pointer finger with the thumb means that someone just told the truth or called out something accurately. It is usually used with the words "clock it", which is an affirmation of something true that's been said. After its viral use on social media, the difference between the gestures became interchangeable for most people.

South Africa amused by Siya Kolisi

Many people thought the video by @svnsseries of the Springboks captain doing the trendy finger taps was funny. Online users commented on the video showing the Springboks captain doing the most. Watch the video of Siya Kolisi and read the comments below:

chenrini268 commented:

"Why, I'm not surprised seeing him doing that because his that cool guy 😆"

Lebohang wrote:

"Clock it wena @Siya Kolisi ❤️👌🤣 (your aura on a off the field is highly appreciated, big boss)"

Ses.🌼added:

"l see a baddie when l see one."

Kitty Meow Meow exclaimed:

"Best Captain in history!"

Monica☺️🌷🇿🇦 gushed over Siya Kolisi:

"He's a charmer"

SA stunned by Siya Kolisi's choice of comfort food

Briefly News previously reported that the South African rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, once again charmed the internet, not with a tackle, but with his dinner choice at a Cape Town restaurant.

A clip was shared on his TikTok account @siyakolisi, capturing a fun and authentic moment of the globally recognised athlete enjoying a traditional meal with friends, and sparking laughter online.

He then revealed his ultimate preference: his favourite part of the entire dish, while cutting it from the meat. The moment that sent the clip into viral laughter was his cultural commentary.

