South African musician The Kiffness posted a video where he remixed a vocal performance by some of the Springboks

The national rugby team is well-known for singing amagwijo thanks to the captain of the team, Siya Kolisi

The Kiffness had some fun on social media with a video of his creativity and musical talent

The Springboks and The Kiffness made an unexpected pairing in a video that the musician shared. South Africa's national rugby team has gone viral for moments of them singing their lungs out.

The Kiffness added music instruments to an igwijo that Siya Kolisi sang with other Springboks. Image: The Kiffness / Facebook / @siyakolisi / Instagram

In one of the videos, several Springboks, including Siya Kolisi, sang igwijo. The Kiffness shared a video to create a remix with his own musical style.

The Kiffness posted a video of the work that he did with The Kiffness. At the beginning of the clip, the captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi, led the men in a song, Abaze Bayibona, where the lyrics declare that the world has never seen Springboks like them. The Kifness joined the song with various musical instruments, including guitar, trumpet, drum, and harmonies to create a fun remix featuring the Springboks gwijo.

Siya Kolisi and some of the Springboks sang igwijo together. Image: @siyakolisi

South Africa moved by The Kiffness and Springboks

Many people commented on the video by The Kiffness, raving about the igwijo lyrics. Online users were gushing over the collaboration between the musician and the national rugby team. Watch the video of The Kiffness with the Springboks below:

Jeff Meneses commented:

"Here's an idea. Get Doctor Rassie Erasmus for the concert! Have him on stage the entire time. Get him lekker dronk and just let him do what the hell he wants to on stage. People will love it."

Martha Poinar Nygaard wrote:

"This was SO upbeat, and at the end, I burst into joyous laughter. How creative!!"

Steven Anderson said:

"That is so … KIFF! How cool is it to be a South African!"

Gina-Louise Ferrucci applauded the Kiffness:

"You're a true artist! Your creativity never ceases to amaze!"

Marna Munoz gushed:

"I love this song ,its so cheerful, and it makes me feel so happy and full of energy."

Pam Vann wrote:

"Please try to get them to perform with you. They are absolutely wonderful!"

Pamela Shea added:

"You all have me dancing in my living room! A FAB COLLAB!!"

Suzanne Richard was impressed:

"Are there any instruments you can’t play? Such a multitalented man! Thank you Kiffness."

Karen Benton wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful! You all are awesome!"

