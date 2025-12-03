Rachel Kolisi Responds To a Video of Enhle Mbali In a Stunning Wedding Dress
- Former Good Men actress Enhle Mbali got Rachel Kolisi's attention this week when she shared a video of her wedding dress on social media
- The popular businesswoman responded to a video of the fashion designer's dress on her Instagram account
- Fans of the legendary actress and businesswoman took to Mbali's wedding video post to comment on her dress
Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi caused a buzz on social media this week when she commented on fashion designer Enhle Mbali's wedding dress.
The former Isibaya actress, who previously turned heads for her photoshoot, recently shared a video of her latest bridal gown on her social media account.
Kolisi, who recently had social media talking when she asked for donations for the elderly homes, surprised her followers when she complimented the fashion designer.
Kolisi commented on Mlotshwa's wedding post video and wrote: "You’re beautiful. ❤️."
The fashion designer replied: "@rachelkolisi thank you sis. From a pretty lady no another 🤍🤍🫂."
The actress and fashion designer recently showed off her wedding dress from her fashion line, Essie Apparel, on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.
Enhle Mbali captioned the post: "#PearlsOfwisdom #EssieBride."
Social media responds to Mbali's video
@ZodwaMabanga replied to Kolisi's comment and said:
"@enhlembali_ Awu,kodwa, both of you please i pray ukuthi nibuyele kubayeni benu bakithi😢."
Talented singers @officialqwabetwins replied:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️ She is so beautiful 🔥."
Ndinonzi Cindy responded:
"For this to transition from advertising, and for the little princess you always wanted🥰."
Former Generations: The Legacy actress @MissDeniseZimba wrote:
"You are so beautiful, sis❤️."
@PuseletsoMarishane reacted:
"Man, she’s just beautiful, and she keeps looking younger and younger."
@KhanyaRweqana commented:
"Your beauty is unreal, Enhle. You truly embody your name. 😭😍🔥."
Raznoms wrote:
"She is really beautiful, petuna."
@Tishkubs said:
"Indlela ndu ku thanda yona Mzukulwana ka Nyombose. We love you so much, darling. May God grant you all the joy."
@Nomakha Ndlovu responded:
"Simply breathtaking! You’re entering a new season indeed."
@Rabbie Modise wrote:
"Beautiful design, need a range for December weddings at home, Silo."
@Mandy KaMasina said:
"Multi-talented, Multi-faceted, onje she is a fashion design graduate, model, mom, actress, celebrity, etc."
@Nompumelelo Leloh Swazi responded:
"I love the Era you in we Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa."
@PalesaPoshodi replied:
"Why did he leave such a beautiful soul?"
@MpumeManyithi responded:
"Girl, @enhlembali_, you look absolutely gorgeous🤍. You’re going to make the most beautiful bride, one day inside and out. Your pure heart will shine brighter than any dress. 👰✨."
@MarizaMatshaya wrote:
"This is so so beautiful."
@NonkolisekoNonkyMekuto responded:
"You are so beautiful."
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za