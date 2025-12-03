Former Good Men actress Enhle Mbali got Rachel Kolisi's attention this week when she shared a video of her wedding dress on social media

The popular businesswoman responded to a video of the fashion designer's dress on her Instagram account

Fans of the legendary actress and businesswoman took to Mbali's wedding video post to comment on her dress

Rachel Kolisi responds to a video of Enhle Mbali's wedding gown. Images: RachelKolisi and EnhleMbali

Source: UGC

Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi caused a buzz on social media this week when she commented on fashion designer Enhle Mbali's wedding dress.

The former Isibaya actress, who previously turned heads for her photoshoot, recently shared a video of her latest bridal gown on her social media account.

Kolisi, who recently had social media talking when she asked for donations for the elderly homes, surprised her followers when she complimented the fashion designer.

Kolisi commented on Mlotshwa's wedding post video and wrote: "You’re beautiful. ❤️."

The fashion designer replied: "@rachelkolisi thank you sis. From a pretty lady no another 🤍🤍🫂."

The actress and fashion designer recently showed off her wedding dress from her fashion line, Essie Apparel, on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Enhle Mbali captioned the post: "#PearlsOfwisdom #EssieBride."

Social media responds to Mbali's video

@ZodwaMabanga replied to Kolisi's comment and said:

"@enhlembali_ Awu,kodwa, both of you please i pray ukuthi nibuyele kubayeni benu bakithi😢."

Talented singers @officialqwabetwins replied:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ She is so beautiful 🔥."

Ndinonzi Cindy responded:

"For this to transition from advertising, and for the little princess you always wanted🥰."

Former Generations: The Legacy actress @MissDeniseZimba wrote:

"You are so beautiful, sis❤️."

@PuseletsoMarishane reacted:

"Man, she’s just beautiful, and she keeps looking younger and younger."

@KhanyaRweqana commented:

"Your beauty is unreal, Enhle. You truly embody your name. 😭😍🔥."

Raznoms wrote:

"She is really beautiful, petuna."

@Tishkubs said:

"Indlela ndu ku thanda yona Mzukulwana ka Nyombose. We love you so much, darling. May God grant you all the joy."

@Nomakha Ndlovu responded:

"Simply breathtaking! You’re entering a new season indeed."

@Rabbie Modise wrote:

"Beautiful design, need a range for December weddings at home, Silo."

@Mandy KaMasina said:

"Multi-talented, Multi-faceted, onje she is a fashion design graduate, model, mom, actress, celebrity, etc."

@Nompumelelo Leloh Swazi responded:

"I love the Era you in we Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa."

@PalesaPoshodi replied:

"Why did he leave such a beautiful soul?"

@MpumeManyithi responded:

"Girl, @enhlembali_, you look absolutely gorgeous🤍. You’re going to make the most beautiful bride, one day inside and out. Your pure heart will shine brighter than any dress. 👰✨."

@MarizaMatshaya wrote:

"This is so so beautiful."

@NonkolisekoNonkyMekuto responded:

"You are so beautiful."

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Enhle Mbali's wedding dress. Image: EnhleMbali

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa singing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Enhle Mbali made headlines on social media after a video of her singing went viral.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula previously posted the video of the Black Gold actress on his X account.

Many South Africans couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the viral video on social media.

Source: Briefly News