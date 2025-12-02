December signals the season for people to open their year-long savings

A TikTok video of a woman who focused on her goal for 12 months went viral among online viewers

People were inspired after a woman showed exactly how much she was able to save in a five-litre bottle

A woman posted about her year-long savings. The financially savvy lady posted a video counting all the money put aside.

Woman shows off year-long savings in five five-litre bottle. Image: @_thandekah_.

Source: TikTok

The woman amassed thousands of likes from impressed viewers. Many commented on the video in awe of the lady and her saving strategy.

In a TikTok video, @_thandekah_showed people that saving was worthwhile as she had a five-litre bottle stuffed full of money. She took time counting all the R200 notes she put away throughout the year. The TikTokker saved a total of R33 000, and she sounded surprised as she made the announcement.

South Africans tend toopen piggy banks in December after a year of saving. Image: Dovis

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa stunned by big savings

Online users were stunned by @_thandekah_'s discipline in saving thousands of rands casually. Many commented, saying they were inspired to start their own bottle. Watch the video of the woman opening her piggy bank below:

Transport commented:

"No wonder when I go to the bank for a loan, they say they can't offer kant imal kute senivule ma bank nani."

TeeZwide550 applauded the woman:

"Well done dadewethu usebenzile 🥰I tried this year, ended up using it 😔ngabe sibala sobabili nj🤣"

Khensani Chabangu exclaimed:

'Wow we'll done my sister, I wish I was there to give you a smaller nyana R1000 😂😂♥️"

Athini Petrus SAHRED:

"I once did this, later on I craved some KFC Nyani, I went back to the bottle and took my money back.😭"

Simnandi Shakur asked:

"How frequently you put?? Do you put alone or with family?"

Thandeka Ngcobo the creator replied:

"Everyday. Both my husband and I 🤍"

mzozozo applauded:

"WOW CONGRATULATIONS GUYS....IT GOES WITH DISCIPLINE INDEED🥰🥰🥰🥰"

🌻Afsy🌻 cracked ajoke:

"Please bring it to me, I will count it for you."

Kayla Sephuma💀💋 was motivated to save better:

"I promise next year I’ll be serious."

lindokuhlelushab3 remarked:

"Lapho the only thing I managed to save this year is my life 😏"

Thando Tee exclaimed:

"The rich get richer❤because mina ngingafaka R100 next week sekudingeka sikwa ngiyikhiphe😭"

Lethukuthula🤍 was determined to save better in 2026:

"Next year I’ll definitely do better. Managed to save 2.5K this year ngama R5."

Elvis Hlophe remarked:

"I wish I could save like you, but I'm always saving today, tomorrow I'm using that money thanks to kulaba abangiloyile, now my five-litre is full of water in the fridge."

Other Briefly News stories about savings

Online users were stunned by the amount of money a man was able to save within a few minutes.

TikTok viewers were impressed by a woman who showed off the extra money she got after saving change for some months.

People applauded a woman who was instilling the habit of saving in her children, who showed their year-long savings.

Source: Briefly News