Woman Opens 5 Litre Bottle Cash Savings and Counts Over R30K in TikTok Video
- December signals the season for people to open their year-long savings
- A TikTok video of a woman who focused on her goal for 12 months went viral among online viewers
- People were inspired after a woman showed exactly how much she was able to save in a five-litre bottle
A woman posted about her year-long savings. The financially savvy lady posted a video counting all the money put aside.
The woman amassed thousands of likes from impressed viewers. Many commented on the video in awe of the lady and her saving strategy.
In a TikTok video, @_thandekah_showed people that saving was worthwhile as she had a five-litre bottle stuffed full of money. She took time counting all the R200 notes she put away throughout the year. The TikTokker saved a total of R33 000, and she sounded surprised as she made the announcement.
South Africa stunned by big savings
Online users were stunned by @_thandekah_'s discipline in saving thousands of rands casually. Many commented, saying they were inspired to start their own bottle. Watch the video of the woman opening her piggy bank below:
Transport commented:
"No wonder when I go to the bank for a loan, they say they can't offer kant imal kute senivule ma bank nani."
TeeZwide550 applauded the woman:
"Well done dadewethu usebenzile 🥰I tried this year, ended up using it 😔ngabe sibala sobabili nj🤣"
Khensani Chabangu exclaimed:
'Wow we'll done my sister, I wish I was there to give you a smaller nyana R1000 😂😂♥️"
Athini Petrus SAHRED:
"I once did this, later on I craved some KFC Nyani, I went back to the bottle and took my money back.😭"
Simnandi Shakur asked:
"How frequently you put?? Do you put alone or with family?"
Thandeka Ngcobo the creator replied:
"Everyday. Both my husband and I 🤍"
mzozozo applauded:
"WOW CONGRATULATIONS GUYS....IT GOES WITH DISCIPLINE INDEED🥰🥰🥰🥰"
🌻Afsy🌻 cracked ajoke:
"Please bring it to me, I will count it for you."
Kayla Sephuma💀💋 was motivated to save better:
"I promise next year I’ll be serious."
lindokuhlelushab3 remarked:
"Lapho the only thing I managed to save this year is my life 😏"
Thando Tee exclaimed:
"The rich get richer❤because mina ngingafaka R100 next week sekudingeka sikwa ngiyikhiphe😭"
Lethukuthula🤍 was determined to save better in 2026:
"Next year I’ll definitely do better. Managed to save 2.5K this year ngama R5."
Elvis Hlophe remarked:
"I wish I could save like you, but I'm always saving today, tomorrow I'm using that money thanks to kulaba abangiloyile, now my five-litre is full of water in the fridge."
