A man went on social media to reveal his savings, which had been stored in a Jojo tank for 4 years

His TikTok video shows his impressive stash, with some banknotes looking mouldy from years of storage

The viral footage sparked curiosity among netizens about the total amount he managed to save

A man showed his long-term savings on social media. Image: @rudolphmeyer0

Source: TikTok

Mzansi, who needs a bank when you’ve got a Jojo tank? One man just took financial discipline to a whole new level.

TikTokker flaunts his saved money

He flexed his 4-year savings and bragged about not experiencing January blues. The money was stashed in a small Jojo tank.

The clip on his TikTok page @rudolphmeyer0 shows the man opening the container with a hacksaw. The Jojo was filled with banknotes and coins.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Man's saving discipline shines

After four years of being locked up, a few notes seemed to have gone through the most, with signs of mould and wear.

But that didn’t take away from the wow factor of his discipline. People are so amazed the clip racked up 666k views and counting.

How to prevent mould in piggy bank

Experts offer a few handy tips to keep mould out of your piggy bank. Store it in a dry spot with good airflow. Empty it frequently to prevent moisture buildup from coins, and wipe down the exterior with a damp cloth when needed.

Watch the video below:

Whether you think his storage method is genius or risky, one thing’s clear – this man’s savings reveal is giving us all the inspiration we need to start saving.

Look at few reactions below:

@MbueloMukwevho joked:

"One day you will find that we changed currency. 😅"

@Wessel162 asked:

"So other money is rotten? 😳😳"

@kekehlatshwayo posted:

"Are you a traffic officer?"

@jackie789mj0 asked:

"That Jojo tank where do we get it please??"

@SPOEK said:

"Money needs to be exchanged constantly. Remember to spray anti-molding agent if you gonna store cash for so long."

@Sine_Sdudla shared:

"Your patience! 😳😳😳😩😩 I'd die waiting for it to fill up."

@Nopo mentioned:

"Lil Jojo tank yama miracles. 🥰🥰🥰 How much was it?"

@JimmyFlexx added:

"That money has lost so much value over time, shrunk, but well done for the discipline. 🤜🏿"

@Siphosethu highlighted:

"Isibolile! 🤣"

Other Mzansi peeps who flexed their savings

An excited woman cut open a 5l bottle that was filled with coins and banknotes savings of the year.

A determined young lady shared a video of her savings, which she started less than six months ago.

A South African beautician showed off her 2024 savings that she threw in a covered two-litre bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News