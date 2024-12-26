A South African beautician showed off her 2024 savings that she tossed in a covered two-litre bottle

The lady shared that she did not have a specific saving routine as she just tossed whatever extra cash in the bottle whenever she had it

Mzansi was inspired after they saw her massive money spread on her bed and hoped to have the strength to match her energy in 2025

Very soon, we will hear and see everyone’s New Year’s resolutions, whether it’s going to the gym or adopting a new skill.

A young beautician inspired SA to start saving money after her successful attempt. Image: @shazsbeautybar

Source: TikTok

Some South Africans already decided to improve their money management after seeing a woman with massive savings.

SA inspired by lady’s 2024 savings in viral TikTok video

Sharon Nonyane, a South African beautician, fulfilled her 2024 New Year’s resolution after revealing her savings on TikTok. The lady opened her stash of cash and filled her entire bed.

She organised her money and bundled it up accordingly. Nonyane only had R200 and R100 notes which added up to R43,700.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s massive 2024 savings

Social media users were inspired by the woman’s money management and were motivated to follow in her footsteps:

@nkanise3 shared their victory:

“I opened mine, and there was R3,400.”

@HyUnD@IL0V3R shared an important tip:

“The trick is to be disciplined and patient. Saving for December is a heavy task, but it can be done.”

@So What congratulated the lady for her impressive work:

“Hubby does this for the kids for December shopping, and he starts in January, so we don’t stress much. It really helps. Well done, darling.”

@Tlhogi Man asked:

“So what's the trick? Whenever you have cash aside, you just put a certain amount in there every month?”

@sharonnonyane explained:

“I am self-employed and work with cash, so whenever I have extra cash, I save it,”

@AFHP asked:

“May I humbly ask how much you saved? I want to try this.”

@sharonnonyane responded:

“It's R43,700. I wasn't saving monthly. I was just putting what I had into it every day.”

