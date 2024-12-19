A lady shared some of her stunning footage from her wedding and amazed South Africans

The internet put two and two together and concluded that the lady was just chasing the bag and not love

Close to a million people saw her clip, and over 2.8K of them questioned her reasons for getting married

A new wife was excited to share one of her blissful life moments with her TikTok friends, and it immediately went viral.

South Africans thought a Mzansi lady's wedding photos were a bit fishy. Image: @angie270895

Source: TikTok

She managed to reach over 900K people across the globe who questioned her marriage after seeing the husband.

SA convinced lady married for money after seeing husband

It is a very open secret that women sometimes get married to secure their finances. An ancient concept ensured ladies lived a soft life through arranged marriages.

Today, women don't even have to take a man's last name to experience easy wealth; they can find an older, married guy to sponsor their lifestyle. Angie, who now goes by Mrs Holland, had Mzansi talking when he shared pictures of her new husband.

The internet was convinced that she married for money after examining the couple's age difference.

See the husband below:

Mzansi reacted to a South African woman's wedding photos.

Source: TikTok

Gen Z chooses arranged marriage over dating

A 25-year-old lady from Bengaluru shared her story with Business Insider about her reasons for choosing an ancient route rather than finding love through dating. Priya is a hopeless romantic who has had trouble finding true love.

Her heartbreak led her to look into other avenues to find 'the one':

"The idea of an arranged marriage has always been a part of my life. My family has strongly believed in it, and watching close friends and relatives find happiness through this route only reinforced that belief. But it wasn't just tradition or family influence.

"After my last relationship ended, I realised I didn't want to go through the exhausting process of convincing my parents to accept my choice of partner — something that's still a huge hurdle in my Indian family. I didn't want to risk unhappiness or conflict if things didn't go smoothly."

SA reacts to seeing lady's husband in viral TikTok post

Social media users stood by their beliefs about the lady's motives and commented:

@🌟🕷️ simply said:

"Chomi, I respect the hustle."

@Shanty_Fashion_ Closet hilariously shared a possible scenario:

"When you go as a caregiver, your patient recovers."

@Mr.Mindshifta!! commented:

"We hustle differently, sisi."

@That Guy🥱 congratulated the lady:

"A win is a win; let's celebrate one another."

@Abby❤️ stated:

"The enemy is poverty."

3 more wedding-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News