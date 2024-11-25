Another lady is officially off the market after her lover negotiated with her family to take her hand in marriage

The excited bride shared a clip of her fiancé’s family and hers gathered in the living to talk about their relationship

Social media users congratulated the happy couple but could not look past the gent’s attire

Lobola negotiations are one of the most important events in African culture, and they originated in ancient times.

Mzansi was stunned by a gent's outfit during lobola negotiations. Image: @dalidjedje8

This tradition has travelled to many generations and still remains common in the modern world.

SA unimpressed with groom’s attire during lobola proceedings

The festive season is here, and a lot of events will be held during the summer break. Parents will be taking their sons to the bush, while lovers will tie the knot in front of family and friends.

An excited lady showed off how the love of her life got her off the market by properly asking for her hand in marriage. The gentleman gathered his family to pay lobola for his lady and created a great relationship with her family.

Mzansi was happy for the woman’s happy ending but could not look past the groom’s attire. Most African households are strict about appearance during such events, and the gentleman showed up in a t-shirt and shorts.

Mzansi unimpressed with groom’s lobola attire

Social media users were concerned about the fiancé’s appearance and commented:

@Tete pointed out:

“Whoever types the letter is most definitely a government employee.”

@nokwethabathandek trolled:

“He went to lobola her in an underwear.”

@Mama Dian suggested:

“The groom in the shorts must pay.”

@Mbali was amazed:

“The groom in the shorts are flip flops.”

@onkarabile685 onka was amazed:

“Wow! I am stunned! In shorts?”

@royalty👑 trolled:

“If you look closely, I am behind the curtain asking for R200.”

SA grills lady for disrespecting African lobola culture

Briefly News also reported that a new makoti caught smoke online after posting a clip from her lobola negotiations where she seemed to have disobeyed the black culture unknowingly. Social media users from different backgrounds have collectively agreed that the woman did not show much respect for the sacred event.

The comments section turned into a great battle of cultures as they disagreed on the woman's mannerisms and appearance in the clip.

