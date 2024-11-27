A hun shared her worst experience with content creation with her TikTok followers and went viral

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The lady stood in a parking lot and tried to film a dance challenge when a phara showed up out of nowhere

Social media users were floored by the incident and flooded the comments with hilarious messages

Content creators often try to generate fresh ideas to grow their audience and stay relevant.

Mzansi was amused by a lady who wrestled a phara. Image: @thulile_makhunga

Source: TikTok

The easiest way to grow on social media is by hopping on trends and posting consistently.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA was floored by a lady fighting for the phone from tsotsi

An aspiring content creator was brave enough to publicly take her phone out to film a TikTok video. The lady had the shock of her life when a phara showed up out of nowhere and snatched her phone.

The hun responded in fight mode and refused to lose her device to a chancer. She fought hard to get her phone back and uploaded the flawed video to share her victory with the world.

Watch the video below:

Lady fights phara stealing phone while shooting TikTok video

Social media users were floored by the incident and commented:

@Thabang Manyama was baffled by the now-viral clip:

“So, you saw iphara coming, and you continued dancing? My sister!”

@Bishop decided to put a label on the two wrestlers:

“Iphara is your boyfriend.”

@Jade felt that something was off with the clip:

“I’ve never seen such a clean hand of iphara.”

@Seza chuckled at the foolery:

“You guys take risks to give us content; I love it.”

@user9042798339352 did not buy the story:

“You think we are from KZN?”

SA reacts to gent's laptop stolen at taxi rank in Joburg

Briefly News also reported that a devastated gent on TikTok shared his sorrows of having his laptop stolen in Johannesburg CBD. The lad did not feel anything while the robbers were plotting their amusing heist and fidgeting in his bag while he queued for a taxi back home.

TikTok users could not help but burst into laughter at the thought of the hilarious and silly tale.

Source: Briefly News