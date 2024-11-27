A gent failed to fool Mzansi with his Harry Potter-like invisible cloak in a viral TikTok video

The chap's scam was not bought by the 1 million people who viewed his video, but at least received praise for his editing skills

SA was floored by the guy for thinking that he could convince Hogwarts fans to buy his product

With the festive season around the corner, more scammers will emerge from the shadows to try their luck.

A Mzansi gent failed to fool SA into buying his invisible cloak. Image: @ngxabi_jnr

One needs to be vigilant and focused when it comes to the foolery that comes with the jolly season.

Gent fails to fool Mzansi Harry Potter fans

J.K . Rowling created a masterpiece when she wrote Harry Potter. The celebrated book series has created a world of fans who take the Hogwarts world seriously.

A Mzansi studied this "obsession" and decided to bank big on it by trying to sell Harry Potter's invisible cloak but failed dismally. The gent had used editing software to create the convincing delusion, but true Potter fans saw right through deceiving ways.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi refuses to be fooled by hilarious chancer

Social media users hilariously called out the chap in a thread of comments:

@Lindokuhle25 trolled:

"I bought one, now I can't find it."

@Sibusiso Mbonani ka Sindane had a light bulb moment:

"It could come in handy for when I come back from groove, ama phara won't see me coming."

@MO_GAE said:

"Borrow me, I want to visit the bank."

@therisanodaisy chuckled:

"I want to buy it; Ladgac will never see me coming."

@Mamello got excited:

"An invisible cloak, where my Potterheads at?"

@mr.lerato_💀 realised:

"Amaphara will thrive this festive."

