South African women are always in for a treat whenever they watch a Springboks game whether they win or lose

The ladies get to watch their crushes get down and dirty on the field as they show off their hot bodies

Jesse Kriel has been giving the huns chills as he flexed his beautifully toned legs in tight shorts

Most of Mzansi's sports fans favour the Boks because of their rugby success and beautiful bodies.

Jesse Kriel's body gave Mzansi ladies the hots. Image: @jessekriel15

Source: TikTok

The stars have their own fandoms, which cheer hard for them during every game, whether in the motherland or abroad.

SA ladies drool over hot Jesse Kriel

Jesse Kriel has become one of Mzansi women's favourite eye candy. The handsome sportsman has been giving the ladies the hots with his mesmerising appearance.

Most of the huns go wild over his beautifully toned legs squeezed into his tiny white Bokke shorts. In a TikTok video, the utility back showed off the mesmerising physique that he had earned through hardcore workouts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ladies lose it over Jesse Kriel's hot body

Social media users were stunned by the sportsman's toned legs and commented:

@sna_cpt021 said:

"We all know Jesse Kriel's a mile away. World Cup winning legs."

@King Scott suggested:

"Cameraman deserves a raise."

@Hong 泓 commented:

"I never skip a rugby video."

@Rachelle Fitzpatrick whispered:

"Just sitting here admiring the Lord's creation."

@VCreateArt loved the clip:

"'Thank you to the uniform designers, ' we say in unison."

@MandyGWrites breathed:

"Women of culture, we meet again!"

@N🖤 gave a shoutout:

"Who invented those pants? You're a real one."

@mi mi asked:

"Do they know this is why we're watching them?"

Steven and Aimee favoured to be next Sprinboks' power couple

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi was mesmerised by the beautiful chemistry of the Bok couple, Steven and Aimee Kitshoff. The lovebirds appeared on the SABC 3 Expresso show to show off Aimee's boxing skills and share more about their lives.

Social media users gushed over the cute lovers and shared their thoughts in a thread of 58 comments filled with lovely messages and compliments.

Source: Briefly News