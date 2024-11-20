Mzansi was mesmerised by the beautiful chemistry of the Bok couple, Steven and Aimee Kitshoff

The love birds appeared on the SABC 3 Expresso show to show off Aimee's boxing skills

Social media users gushed over the cute lovers and shared their thoughts in a thread of 58 comments

Since Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce was announced, Mzansi has been searching for the next Springboks power couple.

Mzansi was moved by a cute Bokke couple on SABC 3's Expresso. Image: @aimee_kitshoff

Source: TikTok

After unexpectedly giving South Africans butterflies, Aimee and Steven might be the perfect replacement.

SA gushes over cute Springboks couple on Expresso

Rachel and Siya Kolisi have stepped down from their role as Mzansi's power couple. The vacant position is hungry to be claimed by the next lovebirds who will melt the hearts of the South African people.

Manie Libbok almost won the nation over after marrying his high school sweetheart a couple of months ago, but that was before the Kolisi's sudden split. Another Springboks couple made waves after showing off their cute chemistry on TV.

Steven and Aimee Kitshoff appeared on the Expresso show and made viewers blush. The WAG stunned many with her impressive boxing skills, including her man, who could not take his eyes off of her.

Could this be the new South African power couple? The pair has been together since 2011 and tied the knot six years ago in Paris.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cute Springboks couple on TikTok

Social media users gushed over the lovebirds and commented:

@proudlysa7 commented:

"Smiling while fearing for his life, that's a proud husband right there."

@Jessi Africa asked:

"Is it too much to ask?"

@Rehana Ebrahim 🍉 noticed:

"Aww, he's beaming with pride!"

@wilheminamokoena said:

"He is so cute, man."

@Shaanzi blushed:

"This is adorable!"

@Romeo_Oscar1203 trolled:

"That's a look of fear. Aimee will absolutely destroy Jake Paul."

@ntoshlimesijadu said:

"The 'I can't wait 'till we get home' look."

