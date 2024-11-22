Mfundi Vundla created one of the best soapies in SABC 1's history with the classic Generations

Mzansi looked back at some of the production's best scenes and legendary actors

Social media users travelled down memory lane as they revisited the good old days through the screen

Mfundi Vundla's soapie had many South Africans glued to their seats at 8 pm to watch their favourite actors bring their characters to life.

Mzansi reminisced about the good old days by revisiting classic Generations scenes. Image: @nostalgiabait_.

Mzansi was emotional after watching a now-viral TikTok video of a collection of the iconic scenes.

SA revisits OG Generations scenes on TikTok

Mzansi was moved when Queen Moroka and Sibusisi Dlomo popped up on their screens while scrolling on TikTok. A digital creator compiled a collection of classic Generations scenes that had SA emotional.

In the clip, the iconic villain Anne de Villiers, Kenneth Mashaba and Karabo made Mzansi reminisce about the good all days, way before the unemployment rate rocketed and the Guptas dribbled the economy. The video received over 200K views in less than 24 hours.

The creator captioned the clip:

"8 O'clock will never be the same again."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to old Generations scenes in viral TikTok

Social media users reminisced about the good old days:

@GeeRichli suggested:

"Netflix should buy all episodes and make a series."

@nolly🤎 remembered:

"Me running around in the kitchen looking for a spoon for my meal only to make it to my seat in the lounge before the intro song ends."

@chelseaabalmain shared:

"Dineo really came between a father and son."

@Alex chuckled:

"Kenneth calling Dineo, Dinni Dinni."

@Maru commented:

"So funny, I remember all of these scenes vividly."

@NubianMbelukazi said:

"You'd hear this intro from every house in the neighbourhood and rush home."

@Thobz urged:

"Someone needs to add this on Netflix or Disney Plus. No way!"

@N. Faith wrote:

"When everyone used to eat in the sitting room, now these days we eat in our rooms."

SA reacts to Generations departed stars

Briefly News also reported that South Africans expressed their grief over the death of their favourite Generations actors who had passed on. A page on TikTok put together a now-viral clip of 20 actors from the old show who have departed.

Social media users gasped at some of the artists and shared their thoughts in the comments.

