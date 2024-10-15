South Africans expressed their grief over the death of their favourite Generations actors who had passed on

A page on TikTok put together a now-viral clip of 20 actors from the old show who had departed

Social media users gasped at some of the artists and shared their thoughts in the comments

Generations was a huge hit back in the day, affecting many viewers who grew attached to some of the actors.

South Africans remembered OG Generations' fallen actors. Image: @mzansi_tiktok1/@manana_at_the_kno

Source: TikTok

A now viral TikTok brought back nostalgic memories after showcasing the stars who had died over the years.

SA remembers departed Generations stars

SABC 1 was the number one comfort channel for many South Africans before Multi Choice’s DSTV took over. Mfundi Vundla’s hit soapie, Generations, kept Mzansi glued to their seats every night with its exhilarating storyline.

The viewers created a bond with some of their favourite actors and even sang the theme song at the end of the previous day’s highlights. A page on TikTok evoked nostalgic memories when the creaotor of the account compiled a video of 20 actors who had passed on:

“20 stars from Generations you didn’t know had died.”

Below are the actors who have died:

Sindy Buthelezi

Menzi Ngubane

Mahlubi Kraai

Mary Makgato

Mandla Hlatshayo

David Phetoe

Nyembezi Kunene

Noxolo Maqashalala

Tiki Nxumalo

Bayo Jwayi

Patrick Shai

Aletta Majola

Mutodi Neshehe

Vinolia Mashego

Precious Simelani

Lindiwe Ndlovu

Joe Mafela

Busi Lurai

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Generations’ departed stars

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Lebza shared:

"Lindiwe Ndlovu was so talented. Covid was unforgiving shame."

@Phinda Nkambule was emotional:

"Busi Lurayi's death shocked me the most. I still feel the pain to this day. She made acting so simple. Continue resting in peace - 11 July 2022 ."

@Zamabhele🤘🏼🏳️‍🌈 could not believe one actor's passing:

"Wait, uPatjuju passed away? When?"

@Vusi King commented:

"Noxolo, sad how she passed."

@MashabelaMotso 🇿🇦 was confused:

"Busi Lurayi, When? How? Why?"

@Gillian Stallenbe895 highlighted:

"Mutodi passed on a few days after Shona."

@Zanele Izintombi Zakwa Mhlambi shared:

"I met Mutodi Nesheshe through my ex. The amazing soul he was. I never cried so much for someone I knew for a short period."

@Qhamkile was amazed that SA had no idea about the deaths:

"Not people being shocked."

@QueenMother asked:

"What happened to Akhona Griffiths? That girl was so good but had just disappeared from the TV."

Millennials hear from their SABC 2 hero

Briefly News also reported that South African millennials were thrilled to hear from their SABC 2 hero, Dub, the green alien in over a decade. Radio presenter at 5FM, Nick Hamman tracked him down for an interview to discuss his sudden departure and where he is now.

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of 2.9K comments on TikTok.

