Social media was turned upside down after the former Generations young star Christina was found

An online user posted a picture of the young Christina and how she looks now

Many netizens were stunned by how grown she was as they used to see her on TV as a little child

Netizens stunned by former 'Generations' young star Christina. Image: @nobuhle3021

Source: TikTok

A local woman left many netizens stunned and questioning after she revealed on social media that she was one of the old young actresses on Generations back then.

Then and now pics of Generations young star Christina cause a stir online

Social media has been buzzing recently after the former Generations young star Christina's pictures surfaced.

A local woman on TikTok named Nobuhle Nontokozo Mabaso claimed she was the young Christina from the once-loved Mzansi soapie. She shared pics on her social media page then and now.

View them below:

A Twitter (X) user @sthedoingthings also shared the then and now pictures on his page and captioned them:

"Hau, Christina grew up nkosi yami."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the pictures

Shortly after the pictures of the alleged child star were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to them:

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"They grow up so fast."

@__ThapeloM said:

"I haven't gotten married yet, I'm sure she's in her second marriage by now."

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"She's so gorgeous."

@ribz_rb responded:

"Which means we are old."

@Sifisov1 replied:

"I even forgot about her, wow she's beautiful."

@therealslae1 mentioned:

"Seems like you wanted her to remain a child, that was a long time ago. She has grown up now."

