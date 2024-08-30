Global site navigation

SA Couple Flexes Glow-Up With Matching Mercedes-Benz Cars in a Video
Family and Relationships

SA Couple Flexes Glow-Up With Matching Mercedes-Benz Cars in a Video

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One lady hopped on the trending challenge as she showed off her glow-up with her man in a TikTok clip
  • The stunner unveiled how she looked before and after, and it captured the attention of many people
  • Netizens reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A woman showed off her journey with her partner in a TikTok video that has been making rounds on social media and wowed many.

A TikTok video shows a couple unveiling their glow-up.
A couple showed off their glow-up with matching Mercedes-Benz cars in a TikTok video. Image: @tsamayi1
Source: TikTok

Couple flexes glow-up with matching Mercedes-Benz whips

TikTok user @tsamayi1 gave her viewers a glimpse into her relationship, showing how it has evolved.

@tsamayi1 hopped on the hopped on the trending challenge as she flexed her massive growth within her relationship. The hun first unveiled herself with her boo thang when they were young and working towards their goals to them standing with their white matching Mercedes-Benz cars.

Read also

Mzansi mom takes kids to collect new car and goes viral flexing her new whip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The couple's vehicles had cute number plates with their initials, which left many peeps in awe. @tsamayi1's clip was well received as it captured the attention of online users, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video:

SA loves the couple's glow-up

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the couple, and many were left in awe of their massive glow-up as they expressed how motivational their journey has been to them.

Faithay M said:

"Omg, this is so beautiful."

Strawberry commented:

"Love to see it. More blessings to you both."

Sanieprecious was impressed:

"Manje, this is flex."

Mpho_Lephuthi was in awe:

"OMG, this is so beautiful. Show us what real love looks like here's to many more years."

Thapelojunaid wrote:

"This is a motivation and truly we are motivated."

Read also

“May God see her through”: Woman leaves SA concerned after video shows her kneeling in the rain

From severe acne to radiant skin: Woman's impressive glow-up stuns Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared her journey with severe acne in a TikTok video, and people were astonished by the results.

TikTok user @simphiwee_mb gushed about her skin. The young lady gave her viewers insight into how her skin looked before and now. In the footage shared by @simphiwee_mb herself, she unveiled the before-and-after.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: