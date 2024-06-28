One lady took to social media to flex her major skin glow-up, and online users were impressed

A woman shared her journey with severe acne in a TikTok video, and people were astonished by the results.

Woman flex major skin glow-up

TikTok user @simphiwee_mb gushed about her skin. The young lady gave her viewers insight into how her skin looked before and now. In the footage shared by @simphiwee_mb herself, she unveiled the before-and-after.

@simphiwee_mb struggled with severe acne, which she showed off in her clip. She also revealed how her skin was gradually changing. At the end of the video, she flexed her skin glow, which wowed many online users.

The stunner revealed in the comments that a medication named Accutane helped treat her acne. While taking to her TikTok caption, @simphiwee_mb simply said:

"I got better."

The clip generated the attention of many, garnering over 607K views, thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

People were in awe of the lady's skin

The online community was impressed by the results. Some flocked to the comments section with inquiries, while others simply gushed over her glowing skin.

Ezenzelwayo said:

"Your journey gives me hope that one day, this acne will clear nakumi."

Phylicia Michelle added:

"How long did it take for your skin to start reacting to the medication?"

Kudzai expressed:

"You look stunning. I'm happy for you."

Cebzah20 wrote:

"Accutane is the girl she thinks she is."

Slay_on_a_budget asked:

"Sis, do you still wear makeup occasionally while on Accutane?"

To which the woman responded by saying:

"I don’t wear makeup as much because my skin is dry, and I don’t know which makeup products to use for dry skin. My skin also peels/sheds, which is discouraging for me."

