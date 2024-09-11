One lady plugged all the girlies with hidden shops in the Shein app online store, and peeps were amazed

In the video, the hun unveiled how to find stores, and she shared the names in the clip, which has gone viral online

Social media users were impressed by the babe's shopping tip as they flooded her comments thanking her for the plug

A woman dished out an interesting plug that had the huns going wild in the comments. She unveiled hidden stores on the Shein app.

A lady showed off hidden Shein stores in a TikTok video. Image: @prissymiz

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs peeps with Shein hidden stores

TikTok user @prissymiz revealed that she had been shopping at the back of Shein and plugged netizens.

"This is one of my personal fave; I have gotten some pieces from there before, very classy, very good quality," she said in the video.

@prissymiz then unveiled the MOTF store, followed by MissGuided, and the final store, Parthea.

The video impressed many and became a hit on TikTok, garnering loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the footage below:

Netizens are amped over the hun's Shein's plug

Social media users were amazed by the woman's hook-up as they headed to the comments to express their thoughts, while others inquired for more shopping tips on Shein.

Ijay | Skincare | UGC |Beauty inquired:

"Any shop for accessories and maternity clothes, please."

SheaButter876G gushed over the stores, saying:

"They have really nice pieces."

Msrae added:

"I love this one."

Bae was impressed:

"So I've just been literally sleeping on Shein. Oh my, thank you deserve a follow."

User asked:

"Are there any vendors that sell top-tier pieces that I can get for my birthday? I have been looking for weeks."

BrandiG simply said:

"Yeah, I always shop here."

Zinzi Taylor commented:

"What about for kids?"

Source: Briefly News