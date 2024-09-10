A young boy showed off his chocolate milkshake, which looked allegedly off, and people were not impressed

The video grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online

South Africans reacted to the gent's content as they dragged the brand and shop in the comments

A retail store in South Africa is under fire after a school learner exposed it for selling an allegedly off item.

A pupil exposed a rotten chocolate milkshake from a retail store in South Africa in a TikTok video. Image: Oliver Helbig and Jack Andersen

Source: Getty Images

School pupil shows off rotten chocolate milkshake

TikTok user @itsyagirlprecious08 unveiled his chocolate milkshake, which he claimed to have purchased from Spar. In the clip, he poured the milkshake on the floor, which was greenish instead of brown.

@itsyagirlprecious08 called out Spar in the video caption, saying:

"Spar why mara..That's why we shop at Spar."

@itsyagirlprecious08 also revealed that the chocolate milkshake would expire in January of next year. The footage caused a massive buzz on TikTok, clocking over 561K views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Take a look at the clip below:

SA is unimpressed

Mzansi netizens reacted to the schoolboy's video, and many were not impressed with the shop and the chocolate milk brand as they rushed to the comments to call them out.

Isa said:

"First rat bread, now rotten milkshake, lmao."

Thamishka shared:

"I've literally only had this problem with the chocolate one."

Kevin Deason wrote:

"Nothing to do with spar. I got one like that from Pick n Pay and stopped buying it completely."

Caramel Mozart commented:

"Even the cooked food is nonsense at Spar."

AndilemakaBuhle expressed:

"I once confronted a Spar near me when they were selling unpackaged coco pops. They told me they had removed the boxes as they were damaged. Then I asked the exp date, and they said relax, they are still OK."

