One lady made a shocking discovery in her food from one of the popular restaurants in Mzansi, which left peeps disgusted

The young lady unveiled the worm she found in her burger, and netizens could not believe their eyes

The footage sparked a huge conversation online, gathering many likes, comments and views

A young lady in Mzansi quickly lost her appetite after discovering a worm in her food.

A South African lady unveiled a worm she found in her food shares a TikTok video. Image: @lisogadudu/TikTok and Valentyn Volkov/ Getty Images.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @lisogadudu, shared a clip on the video platform exposing the restaurant. The footage generated many views, likes, and comments within two days of its publication.

Woman shows off worm she found in her burger

The stunner enjoys the burger in the clip until she encounters the slug. @lisogadudu gives her viewers all the angles of the burger while showcasing the worm, which she claims she found in her food.

The young lady revealed in her TikTok caption that she bought the burger from Kauai, saying:

"Kauai did me dirty! I'm still shaking."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's discovery

The video disturbed many people as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Courtney shared:

"The worm came from the lettuce. I worked at a restaurant. The worms would in the lettuce, and they had to wash it first."

Junior Mdakane expressed:

"I’d die, my biggest fear is seeing a maggot. I even struggle to eat leftover meat …especially if Ihlale in the microwave."

Nellow said:

"Girl, go get your bag."

Han added:

"This happened to someone I know, and she had to go to hospital! Be very careful of Kauai meat."

Lele commented:

"Yohh I would die a thousand deaths."

