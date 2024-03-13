A KwaZulu-Natal woman advised people rather to eat food from home than eat out

The lady said this after she discovered a woman in a meal she ordered from one of Durban's takeouts

The online community reacted to the TikTok video, with many expressing how they would have responded

A Durban woman discovered a worm in her food. Images: @serimood

Source: TikTok

A Durban lady who went to eat out lost her appetite after discovering a worm in her food.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @serimood, she is at the restaurant having a meal - rice and veg. A worm can be seen moving with ease in the food.

The experience made her realise that she should appreciate and eat what her mother cooks at home rather than takeout food. In the caption, she said she won't name the takeout because she was refunded. However, in the comment section, she doubled back and named the place.

"I won't say which takeout because she gave us a refund but unfortunately could not refund my appetite."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman discovers worm in restaurant food

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were astonished by the experience

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users shocked by the experience.

@Nirvana commented:

"The worst is when you already eaten a few bites and then see this ."

@AshniM felt sad:

"I wish I could still eat my mum's hand food..been almost 3 years she passed away"

@zaynub_k said:

"I would cry forever."

@BabyMilo⚗️ joked:

"No, but it's kinda fast."

@liza shared:

"Maggots comes from flies even if the food is freshly made and a fly sits on the food they lay eggs in turn maggots are born."

@sachinlaloo advised:

"I stopped eating take out along time now . Cook at home at least you know what you eating and fresh food is best."

Lady tries to convince US husband to eat Mopani worms

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who tried to get her American husband to eat Mopani worms.

Armed with a bag of dried and crunchy worms, she bravely ate one in front of the camera, hoping to convince him that the critters were a tasty treat. However, her facial expressions told a different story. As she chomped down on the worm, one eye decided to do its own review. She was twitching in a way that spilled the beans on what she truly thought of the experience.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News