An unhappy customer blasted Chicken Licken on TikTok for giving her a hot wing that was too small

She posted a video yelling at the staff at one of the restaurants in Pretoria, demanding they exchange the small portion

SouthAfricans who viewed the clip were not impressed with her approach and dragged her for her attitude

A Chicken Licken customer posted a TikTok of her complaining about hot wings. Image: @kgoshi.gadi

One woman recorded herself going off at the staff at Chicken Licken. She was angry because one of her hot wings was too small and demanded they exchange or refund her.

TikTok video of unsatisfied customer

She can be heard in the clip saying that it was unacceptable that Chicken Licken was trying to sell her pigeon wings.

"As if cutting 1 wing and selling it as 2 wings wasn't enough."

The footage posted on the TikTok account @kgoshi.gadi gained momentum with over 156,000 views.

Customer complaint sparks online chatter

The heated confrontation left a bitter taste in viewers' mouths. More than 1,000 people flocked to the comments to give the customer a piece of their minds about how she dealt with the matter.

Watch the video below:

SA drags angry customer

Some netizens advised her to treat people with kindness, especially those who handle her food.

@Luvuyo.Belu said:

"No, but Chicken Licken wings have ALWAYS been like that."

@giftk2 commented:

"Be nice to people who serve you food. Cause you don’t know what happens at the back."

@sanelemhlongo720 wrote:

"But you know that’s how their wings are, you went there knowing."

@peppermint79 posted:

"Drama e kana for what hle yoh."

@diilemokgobo added:

"I truly understand why they call Pretoria ko mahlanyeng."

@Mrs Chillz mentioned:

"Special order. Never mess with people who deal with your food."

@user2771031858106 asked:

"But you already touched it. who must eat it now?"

@Khalanga said:

"I'm very sad, it hurts so much for people to be treated like this."

