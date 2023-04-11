A new mother was filled with gratitude when selfless shop staff helped her recover her stolen phone

Facebook user Sulandi van den Heever took to the popular group #ImStaying to tell the full story

The staff saw who had taken the phone, knew the woman, and went to great lengths to get it back

One new mother was overcome with emotion when she realised her phone was missing. Thanks to the incredible shop staff, she got it back and shared her gratitude on Facebook.

A woman named Sulandi van den Heever was blown away by the kindness she received from shop staff when her cellphone went missing. Image: Facebook / Sulandi van den Heever

It is not every day that a total stranger goes out of their way to help you. This woman was blessed with people who went to great lengths to assist her in a tricky situation.

Grateful mother thanks selfless people for getting her stolen phone back

Facebook user Sulandi van den Heever took to the popular group #ImStaying to share the incredible story. After taking her newborn for a checkup, the new mom stopped at her local mall and never expected to live the experience that she did.

After realizing her phone was missing and knowing her sleep-deprived new mom brain gets the best of her, she asked the shop assistants to help her look just in case she left it somewhere. Long story short, camera footage showed a woman taking the phone, and the shop staff were able to identify her and track the phone down.

Sulandi couldn’t be more grateful for all the help she received from total strangers who got nothing out of the deal. This selfless act of kindness reminded her that good people still exist and that there is hope for our beloved country.

Read the full story below:

“There are still good people out there.

“So as you know, I have a newborn and with that comes scatterbrained. And I'm a hormone casserole. On Thursday last week, we had to take Jo for a check-up and went to the Vredenburg Mall for a few things afterwards. Long story short, I put my phone down at the pay point at a well-known shop. In the shop we went to next, I realized my phone was missing. The staff were all super helpful and tracked my movements throughout the store, but the footage didn't show me with a phone at any given time. In between this, my sister brought me my crying baby. I breastfed right then and there without a cover, and nobody said anything, which is commendable and gives me hope. Eventually, we left. However, we decided to go back to the mall and try the security cameras at the first store I went to. It was a bit more of a mission having to get permission etc. Very long story short: they saw the female client who picked up my phone BUT the lady working there, recognized her! She, and another employee, took to social media like detectives and managed to get a number for her. What are the chances?! They phoned her and gave her the option of bringing the phone back. However, at 8 pm the lady from the store got a call that the lady handed my phone in at the police station. She felt it's better if she went to pick it up and keep it safe with her, went out of her way, got a lift from someone to take her, and video-called me at 8h30pm to show me she has my phone. When we got back there the next day, she had even charged my phone! This is a service that goes beyond what is expected of anyone. She has given me hope for humanity again. Hope that good people do exist. I am forever grateful and that girl deserves a medal, a promotion and a salary increase! She didn't know us from a bar of soap yet she went out of her way when she could have relaxed at home after a long day at work. To these ladies, thank you. T, thank you for going the extra mile. All heroes don't wear capes. They are sometimes the lady at the pay point that says "You can tap mam". This has reminded me again to be extra appreciative of people like her. Girl, you rock! Thank you also to the security who had to check numerous cameras and angles to get concrete proof. Service beyond expectation! #ImStaying”

Mzansi people feel hope in their hearts after reading the story

Many people took to the comment section to express how happy this story made them, thanking the woman for sharing.

Read some of the sweet comments:

Lucrethia Blows De Kock said:

“Wow well-done ladies ❤️ super proud of you Rachel Swarts and Tammy-Lee Van Wyk.”

Elaine Rolleston said:

“I salute them. Wish there were more like them!!!”

Elsa Du Buisson said:

“We must concentrate on all the good people.”

Maria North said:

“God bless her. Please make sure her bosses are made aware of the special treatment she gave you.”

Cheryl Jones said:

“There are plenty of good people out there - we just don't get to see or hear about them. Thank you to everyone involved ❤️”

