One woman on TikTok showed people that she bought Purity by Tiger Brands, only to be disappointed when she opened a packet

One video shows the disturbing moment she opened the food ready to feed her son, and it looked gross

TikTok users were mortified after seeing that the Purity children's food had discoloured things inside

A Purity customer made a video showing people her bad experience with one of the products. The mother was horrified after noticing something else in her packs of Purity.

A TikTok video shows a mom opening a Purity baby food that looked rotten. Image: @baby.phawulwethu

The video of the mother's experience received hundreds of comments from netizens who were worried. Many had different suggestions for how the lady could avoid similar problems when buying baby food.

Woman buys spoiled Purity pouch

@baby.phawulwethu's post shows a sorry about the Purity she bought for her son, and the product looked ruined. She was squeezing it in the video, and some discoloured masses were coming out.

The mother said she bought her Purity at Clicks in Tygervalley Cape Town. Watch the video:

Parents horrified by video of Purity

Many parents commented that they started making their vegetables and fruit puree because of their bad experiences with Purity. Others commented that they prefer to buy products that have clear packaging.

VanessaNasraTruter said:

"The jars are better or just make your own mommy."

NalzandBandie wrote:

"That's why I'm planning to blend fruits and vegetables at home for my baby boy. Keep it unprocessed."

Andrea Barends added:

"That’s why I always taste her food first before giving her."

blissfulafrica was feeling helpful:

"So sorry mommy, please make your own. We meal prep weekly and store in the fridge. I use leftovers after feeds to make her ice lollies."

phindilemakhasi commented:

"The Woolies clear pack ones are the best."

Videos of spoiled Purity left South Africans disgusted

Other TikTok videos show people their spoiled Purity products. One woman recorded green ooze coming out of a packet.

Briefly News contacted Tiger Brands for comment on the spoiled baby food products and awaits their response.

