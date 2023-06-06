One woman was mortified when she got ready to eat oats but was met with a different protein source

The TikTok user made a video showing how a box of jungle oats had more months than the sold product

Many people flooded the comments to express that they also bought products from Tiger Brands and ran into issues

A woman was less than happy after opening a brand new box of jungle oats. The lady posted a clip showing that she had insects living in the box.

A woman on TikTok opened Jungle Oats to reveal the box was full of moths. Image: @thee_sne

Source: TikTok

In the video got thousands of likes and even more comments of people's reactions. Some shared their story of how Tiger Brands products were often spoilt.

Lady shows infested new Jungle oats box in TikTok video

A lady, @thee_sne, on TikTok, posted that she open a box of Jungle oats well before the expiry date only to be met by a swarm of pantry moths. Watch the video below to see the moths go free:

People complain about receiving questionable Tiger Brands products

Many people love to review their purchases. The creator initially blamed Shoprite, but people in the comments pointed out that the supplier, Tiger Brands, should answer. Others also admitted that they bought products from the company and found insects in their produce.

Briefly News contacted Tiger Brands for comment, but they are yet to respond.

user7205543723685 said:

"This thing happened to us at home last year with oats bought at shoprite. Two boxes of oats were like this we had to clean the whole pantry."

JO$H joked:

"They really added extra protein thought."

Ashley Doe added:

"Tiger Brands seems to be struggling with quality control lately."

Khubxin pointed out:

"The problem is the supplier shoprite didn't make this oats."

Thoby revealed:

"I once found worms in my oats, I think Jungle oats has a problem, I'm sure those were worms that later turned into moths."

Try.com166 added:

"I found worms from my maize meal more than 4 times. I no longer buy food from that tuck shop called Shoprite."

