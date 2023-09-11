A woman bought a wig for R5K and her TikTok video exposed terrible service from a place called Exotic Hair

She purchased the wig for her graduation but faced delays and mistakes with her order, which sparked outrage

Speaking to Briefly News, Nolwazi Shandu said when she finally got the wig, it already started falling apart within a week

A woman from Johannesburg shared a video of a R5K wig that fell apart within a week. Images: @nolwazishandu_xi/TikTok

In a recent TikTok video, a woman disclosed her disheartening experience with a high-end hair boutique.

Wig video trends

Nolwazi Shandu paid a substantial R5K for a wig, intending to flaunt it on her graduation day. However, her plans were shattered when the boutique mistakenly confused her order and delivered it late.

To make matters worse, the hair, which was eventually delivered, began deteriorating rapidly within a week. The woman tried to reach out to the boutique, only to find herself ignored and facing indifferent customer service.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she says:

"I purchased this hair in May, when I went to collect it, they did not have it as they mistaken me for another order going to Cape Town. Keep in mind, I reminded them a day before about this because my graduation was the following day. I waited there as they made a plan B, which I found unprofessional, especially for the amount I paid for the wig."

"I contacted them and they instructed me to bring it and I even asked if they are open and they stated that they are and I can come. There was only one employee there and when I informed her about the situation, she was confused and asked who I spoke to and I showed her the chat on WhatsApp. She then grabbed the hair and stated that I can leave, I then asked when will the hair be returned or fixed as I need it since I installed it and was informed it’ll be taken care of.

"She then gave me attitude and said I can take the hair back and wear it and bring it back which I found unrealistic as I had a complaint about the hair. I told her I can’t do that and please may she call her boss to state that I am here and she refused and was passive-aggressive.

"I’ve heard bad reviews about them and wanted to make an awareness about this as they are very rude and known for this but never take accountability or apologise to their customers. They sell fake hair to the public but prioritise their friends and well-known artists, which is wrong as they are charging a lot of money for bad quality hair. Based on the comments , they are not a good business at all."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to horror story

People have been frustrated by the lack of accountability and the boutique's alleged preference for celebrities over regular customers. The boutique is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against it. The young woman said she took to TikTok to raise awareness about her ordeal and the boutique's questionable practices.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@thapelokaira shared:

"Yoh!!!! Exotic boutique hair, serious?"

@nomondeb'thelezi commented:

"I took a lady to small claims court over this. R5K is a lot of money."

@Lunathi said:

"Aliexpress could’ve prevented all of this and some change."

@Dreamy commented:

"You're reminding me of dolce looks."

Setso.beauties-glammed shared:

"Bought mine years back, also experienced the same, or maybe it depends on who you are when buying."

