Actress Connie Ferguson had the internet inspired by her workout video where she fused dance moves in her skipping rope session

The fitness bunny has always received heaps of praise for keeping fit and looking snatched at her age

Connie previously let loose on her secrets and said she does workout and eats clean, but a visit to a wellness centre is also needed

Connie Ferguson effortlessly fused a few dance moves during an epic workout session.

Connie Ferguson dished out her secret to looking the way she does and advised people to visit a wellness centre from time to time. Image@connie_ferguson

Connie Ferguson dances during workout session

Many of Connie Ferguson's supporters hope to one day reach the stage where working out is no longer a total sport.

Her latest video is a reminder to many people that with regular gym sessions and being consistent, they can achieve their body goals. She worked out on a skipping rope but admitted to being distracted by the song which was playing in the background.

The song was from Kelly Rowland, and it was titled Work. When she lost her focus, she danced it away.

"The girl couldn’t focus today! This song was too much. Took me right back! Freestyled my way through it, but it’s the dance moves for me, okay?"

How does she do it? Connie comes clean

In one of her previous posts, Connie Ferguson highlighted the importance of self-care and sticking to a routine. Which is probably why you would not find her with makeup.

"I am big on self-care and tend to have a holistic approach to it. Those who know me know I don’t often wear makeup unless it’s for a shoot or I’m attending an event, so it’s important for me to maintain naturally healthy, glowing skin!"

"I don’t eat too badly, I exercise regularly, drink lots of water and maintain a good skincare routine at home. But even with that, going for professional treatment from time to time gives you that little bit of extra!"

Mzansi gushes over Connie Ferguson

Connie's videos always leave people inspired to hit the gym. And her physique makes many green with envy.

This one was no different:

fezile_mdlalose said:

"The way I’m so unfit, so young .. don’t know what’s going on with me."

vuyelwa.nkambule said:

"You make it look so easy."

nhlanhladiva gushed:

"When I grow up, I wanna be Connie Ferguson."

mlangenimartha said:

"How does one start a fitness journey...I have a gym membership but I just can't find my rhythm nje."

maneodee said:

"You killing it ous Connie."

Connie Ferguson’s ageless beauty stuns the internet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson's beauty left Mzansi raving. She got praised after sharing pictures of her ageless beauty.

Many fans of her supporters lauded the star for taking great care of herself and her body.

