A beautiful lady revealed one of the secrets that make her look gorgeous and help her catch some z’s was an impepho soap

The product is made from a plant known for its spiritual and health benefits

Netizens who used the cosmetic soap swore by it and even claimed that they could recall their dreams

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This woman plugged people with a soap made from an indigenous plant. Image: @chantelle8nonthuthuko2c

Source: TikTok

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal plugged netizens with an impepho soap that helped her sleep so well she didn’t want to wake up.

It is so effective that she even said it helped her remember her dreams.

South Africans who have used it can testify to its usefulness, and they also took the opportunity to praise PEP for its beautiful products.

Woman plugs netizens with impepho product

According to @chantelle8nonthuthuko2c, who posted the video on her TikTok account, the soap helped her catch some shut-eye. She said that she struggled to get a good night’s rest before she used it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When she started washing with the cosmetic product, she slept longer and woke up feeling fresh. She even remarked that her skin started glowing and looking more phenomenal than when she wasn’t using the soap.

According to the University of KwaZulu-Natal, impepho is an indigenous plant that Africans have used for centuries to communicate with their ancestors. It is said to have healing properties and was considered one of the earliest medicines used by Africans.

When used for spiritual purposes, the user usually burns the impepho, creating a smoke that enhances their ability to talk to the dead. Watch the video here:

South Africans are familiar with the product

Netizens gushed over the plug and spoke of the wonders the soap brought to their lives.

Bonnie Majobe 14 said:

“I bought the soap on Saturday. It helped my eczema and my sensitive skin. It improved my skin pigmentation.

Lesedi Magadana could testify.

“It’s true. Since I started using this soap, I remember my dreams. I used to forget them.”

Thabzo exclaimed:

“I’ve been using the soap for a week, and my face looks like a baby's.”

TK had misgivings.

“I’m afraid of anything with impepho inside because I’m always dreaming of the ocean, and they keep telling me that whenever I speak, I must phahla.”

Sandyx threw some shots.

“It’s sad that now that it is a soap, it’s a good thing for other people, but if they were told to use the actual plant, they were going to think otherwise.”

Woman plugs netizens with useful PEP Home kitchenware

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Johannesburg plugged netizens in with cheap kitchen products from PEP Home.

The lady bought a grater container, wooden spoons and other items, each costing under R50. Netizens were grateful, although not all were happy with their products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News