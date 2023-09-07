Media personality Pearl Thusi posted a trending video of her dancing to a viral song by Tyla

The actress seemed unfazed by the backlash she has been getting on social media regarding the clip

Pearl addressed the issue on her Instagram Stories, and she said she would continue doing what she has been doing

Media personality and actress Pearl Thusi has responded to the trending video of her dancing online. The star shared that she will continue doing what she wants. Image: @pearlthusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi has been at the centre of controversy lately. The star made headlines recently after a video of her showcasing her dance moves trended for the wrong reasons.

Pearl Thusi responds to backlash of her dancing

The actress has gone viral once again. Pearl Thusi responded to the trending clip of herself on social media.

The star has been gaining a lot of negative attention from peeps online, and this time around, she seems unfazed by the backlash she has been receiving.

According to TimesLIVE, Pearl Thusi recently addressed the issue of her trending clip on her Instagram Stories. The star shared that she is busy travelling the world, which she deserves to do.

"I won't go on Twitter because I know I am trending. I wonder when people will realise that, like for as long as you guys try and police me or my body and me being a mother, for as long as that is happening, I will do what I am doing," Pearl said in one of her videos.

The Queen Sono actress also mentioned that she loves her body and will keep flaunting it every chance she gets.

"I really am, and I know it. I will be 50 and look back at these videos and say I was gorgeous. Until then, I hope everybody can find peace, enjoy their day, and be happy so that you can stop worrying about me and my bum," she said.

Netizens respond to Pearl Thusi's video

Pearl Thusi shared the two videos of her having fun by the pool twerking on Instagram.

Watch the clips below:

Fans and industry peeps flooded her comment section with compliments:

TiaMowry responded:

"F*ck it up!!!"

Djzinhle said:

"Stomach."

Enioluwaofficial wrote:

"My mum just came into my room asking why I like this song so much! Every slide!"

Alrighhcallme_mbarlii.m2.0 said:

"Pearl actually made us look at her gyatt 10 times, and we did."

Pearlmodiadie said:

"1st and last slide."

Mscosmosa wrote:

"You’ve won the challenge, and we’ll just meet you at the airport when you arrive."

Rosemary_zimu responded:

"Looks like you had the most fun shooting frame 1, so that’s the one."

Pearl Thusi remembers the late Mshoza

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Pearl Thusi paid tribute to the late kwaito star Mshoza.

Mama Panther's throwback Thursday consisted of a few photos of her and the late Kwaito icon, Mshoza. Pearl Thusi said she thinks about the Kwaito star a lot. In her caption, she said the star should continue resting in peace.

