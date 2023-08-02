Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thandolwethu Mokoena are living their best lives in Mozambique

The media personality took to Instagram to treat her followers with a sneak peek of their fun travels

Social media users loved seeing the duo serving mother and daughter goals on their fun-filled getaway

Pearl Thusi posted a video of her travels to Mozambique. Image: @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokoena went on an exciting mother-daughter getaway to the stunning destination of Mozambique.

Pearl Thusi and Thando Mokoena jet to Mozambique

The Queen Sono actress couldn't contain her excitement and shared their precious moments on Instagram through a mini vlog video.

The footage captured their journey from the airport to the serene boat cruise they indulged in while surrounded by breathtaking scenery.

Pearl Thusi shows excitement about spoiling her daughter

Pearl mentioned in the caption that she is teaching her daughter to experience the finer things in life.

"Teach your daughters how they deserve to be treated era."

The mother-daughter duo seemed to be in high spirits, cherishing every moment of their vacation.

Pearl's fans were quick to shower the star with love and admiration, praising her parenting style and the bond she shares with the 15-year-old.

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans love seeing Pearl Thusi in mommy mode

@preview_designer_collection said:

"A role model! ❤️Best Mom, thank you for being family. "

@moribo_r.a.m mentioned:

"It is so beautiful and pleasing to see. I mean the bond that you guys have. That's a big blessing."

@wendy_gwabuzela posted:

"Well done mommy."

@dums7243 wrote:

"Mother and daughter memories.❤️❤️"

@solwazi_lwazy stated:

"It's giving Beyonce and Blue."

@nataliiia_nm posted:

"Moms who love their daughters."

@simplytshepiso shared:

"I love your parenting style."

@_le_nox asked:

"Where is Okuhle?"

Pearl Thusi remembers her late mother with heartwarming post: “I will never stop loving and missing you”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has revealed that she is going through all the feels today. The star noted that 14 July 2023 marks 19 years since her mother died.

The actress headed to her Instagram timeline to share her thoughts. She said it has been 19 years since her mother's passing but she still wishes she was still here.

