Thembi Seete and her son Dakalo recently went on a fun outing and shared their precious moments on Instagram

The Gomora actress and Dakalo went kart riding and dropped a clip having fun while putting their driving skills to the test

This comes after Thembi Seete and Dakalo went viral for their adorable Kilimanjaro TikTok challenge

Stars like Thembi Seete are always busy and spend less quality time with their kids and loved ones.

Thembi Seete took her son Dakalo Kart riding. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

With Idols SA's premiere date drawing closer, The South African reported that the singing competition judge went on a fun trip with her son Dakalo.

Thembi Seete goes Kart riding with Dakalo

Thembi and Dakalo are always serving mommy and son goals on social media. That's why they documented their recent kart riding trip on Instagram.

In a since-removed Instagram story, Thembi dropped a clip of her and Dakalo testing their kart driving skills. The video was so adorable as Thembi showed Dakalo how to handle the steering wheel.

The screenshots from Thembi Seete's Instagram story showing off her trip with Dakalo. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete and Dakalo show off their dancing skills

Thembi and Dakalo have the cutest relationships. If the Gomora star isn't gushing about her son online, they celebrate special holidays in fun ways.

They are also dance partners as they have flaunted their smooth dance moves on social media. One particular video that had SA in a frenzy is their Kilimanjaro TikTok challenge.

At the beginning of the video, it looked like Thembi planned on doing the dance challenge alone, but Dakalo jumped into the frame as soon as the beat dropped. The bundle of joy dance cutely with Thembi doting while nailing the Kilimanjaro dance challenge.

Check out the video below:

