Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle shared that she lost her passport at Dubai International Airport as she was on her way to New York

Murdah Bongz's wife was with her daughter, Kairo Forbes and Lynn Forbes, to celebrate AKA's daughter's eighth birthday

DJ Zinhle also revealed that she was about to return to Johannesburg and thanked Emirates for being understanding

DJ Zinhle dropped everything and took her daughter on a lush vacation for her eighth birthday, which will be on 8 July.

DJ Zinhle is returning to South Africa after losing her passport at Dubai International Airport on her way to New York with Kairo Forbes. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, the mother and daughter duo jetted off to New York, and while making their stop at Dubai International Airport, she lost her passport.

Feeling frustrated as she wanted everything to go smoothly for her daughter, who would celebrate her first birthday without AKA, DJ Zinhle vented on her Instagram stories.

DJ Zinhle was frustrated after losing her passport on her way to New York with her daughter Kairo Forbes. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle returns to South Africa after losing her passport

DJ Zinhle also shared two videos on Instagram stories detailing what happened after she lost her passport.

Apparently, she can't go to New York with Kairo, and the bundle of joy has already left Dubai with AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes. In one of the videos, the Umlilo hitmaker said she was waiting for her flight back to Joburg.

"I'm waiting to board so I can go back to Joburg. I was on my way to New York with Kairo and Glammy, and I lost my passport. They have gone to New York without me. I'm going back home to my Sainty ... Emirates came through. They were so understanding, helpful, and patient."

Nadia Nakai loses bank cards and her driver's licence

Another Mzansi celebrity who recently shared her "clumsy" behaviour is AKA's girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper revealed that she tends to lose her bank cars and driver's licence. She claimed she visits the bank every six months to request a new card because she often loses them.

When penning the post, Nadia said her driver's licence was missing and hoped she would find it soon because she didn't want to go to the traffic department.

After airing her frustrations, Mzansi shared tips with Nadia about how to best take care of her important documents and cards.

AKA’s child Kairo Forbes’ sweet note to him, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, and Lynn Forbes leaves SA emotional

In other news, Briefly News reported that AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes' Instagram post moved many Mzansi people.

The seven-year-old penned an emotional online letter to her assassinated father, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes, and Murdah Bongz.

